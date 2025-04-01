NEWS RELEASE

Eurochange First In Market To Trade Edible Foreign Currency: Cash Cuisine

In a revolutionary fusion of finance and flavour, eurochange, the UK's leading travel money expert, has become the nation's first provider of edible foreign currency - 'Cash Cuisine'.

This groundbreaking innovation merges finance and gastronomy to present a unique and sustainable alternative to traditional banknotes. Crafted from organic, biodegradable materials, Cash Cuisine a delicious, environmentally friendly treat.

Charles Stewart, eurochange managing director, said:“eurochange is always seeking new ways to provide customers with added value. That's why we've been working for some time to create a form of currency that is as experiential as it is transactional.

Cash Cuisine is set to redefine the very nature of currency, offering a tangible new way to experience the world of foreign exchange. Made from high-quality ingredients like plant-based dyes, cocoa and rice paper, the notes will look exactly like their inedible counterparts while being secretly delicious. Customers shouldn't be swayed by the notes' unappetising appearance - Cash Cuisine is soft and tasty, putting the tender in tender.”

Each of the world's unrestricted currencies is to receive an edible edition with bespoke flavor profiles, from Bok choy-based Chinese yen to chocolate-infused Swiss francs. As well as celebrating global diversity, Cash Cuisine will also promote sustainability by minimising waste and using renewable substrates to support a circular economy.

The first limited-edition series of edible currency will be launched on April 1 2025 through eurochange's network of 240+ UK branches.

DISCLAIMER: this is an April Fool's article so should not be taken as fact. Please do not eat money.

