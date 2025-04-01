A Skincare Brand Built On Passion And Purpose

MENAFN - Pressat) At just sixteen,stood in front of the mirror, frustrated by skincare that over-promised and under-delivered. Drugstore products irritated her skin, luxury brands were expensive, and“clean” beauty often lacked real performance.

“I started Trevi Skin with just £500 I had saved over the years from birthday money and small side hustles -determined to create a brand that doesn't force people to choose between results, ethics, and affordability.” – Rhythm Kaur, Founder

She spent years researching high-performance ingredients, skin science, and industry innovations. While working tirelessly to bring her brand to life, Kaur also earned a university scholarship and traveled the world, drawing inspiration from global beauty rituals. Today, Trevi Skin is a fast-growing, UK-made skincare brand shaking up the industry.

Trevi Skin's debut at the Ideal Home Show has been a huge success, with visitors eager to experience the brand's powerful, pH-balanced formulas firsthand.