Explained: Can Donald Trump Run For A Third Term? 5 Points Exploring The Constitutional Hurdles

MENAFN - Live Mint) On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said he is 'not joking' about running for a third term. The 47th President said, "there are methods by which you could do it.”

The suggestion by 78-year-old Trump requires him to breach the two-term limit for American presidents , which the US Constitution has mandated for over 70 years.

Trump was US president for the first term between 2017 and 2021. His second term, which started in January this year, will last till 2029.

What does the US Constitution say?

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” reads the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution. The two-term limit in the Constitution was ratified after Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected US President four times, with his final term in 1944.

At that time, there were concerns surrounding the President“entrenching powers of a kinglike manner,” Kimberly Wehle, an expert on Constitutional Law at the University of Baltimore, told New York Times.

Even before 1951 when the 22nd Amendment was ratified, the framers of US Constitution made failed attempts to enact term limits for US Presidents in 1803, 1824, and 1826.

Can the 22nd Amendment be changed?

Trump needs to amend the Constitution to allow himself a third term. The amendment has to be proposed by Congress in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Changing or repealing the 22nd Amendment would require a two-thirds majority in both the Houses.

No amendment has been ratified in the US since the 1990s. The first first was proposed in the 1700s. The last amendment to be ratified before that was the 26th Amendment in the 1960s, during the Vietnam War era , which lowered the voting age to 18.