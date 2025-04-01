The Port Of Tallinn Has Signed An Agreement With The Republic Of Estonia For The Sale Of Land For Construction Of The Rail Baltica Muuga Railway Station

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter: Tallinna Sadam) has concluded on 31 March 2025 an agreement with the Ministry of Climate, the state asset manager and representative of the Republic of Estonia, for the transfer of land related to the construction of the Rail Baltica Muuga railway station. According to the offer of the Land and Spatial Development Board and the agreement between the parties, the total amount of the transaction is 4,884,711 euros, which includes the payment for the immovables, the incentive fee and compensation for the costs related to the preparation of the transaction. Eight properties of various sizes, a total of approximately 165 thousand m, are transferred to the state. The sale of land has a positive impact on 2025 financial results of Port of Tallinn.

Rail Baltica is an important project for Estonia, which improves passenger and freight transport connections with the European railway network, supports economic development and increases security. For Tallinna Sadam, Rail Baltica potentially means increased cargo flow to the ports, as rail transport enables faster, more environmentally friendly and more efficient connections between the Baltic Sea ports and Central Europe. In addition, the project may increase attractiveness of the Port of Tallinn as a logistics center and improve the export and import of goods through Estonia. Considering the location and the shape of transferable properties, it is unlikely that an alternative use of these properties would have generated significant sales revenue in the long term.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

