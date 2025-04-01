The Port Of Tallinn Has Signed An Agreement With The Republic Of Estonia For The Sale Of Land For Construction Of The Rail Baltica Muuga Railway Station
Rail Baltica is an important project for Estonia, which improves passenger and freight transport connections with the European railway network, supports economic development and increases security. For Tallinna Sadam, Rail Baltica potentially means increased cargo flow to the ports, as rail transport enables faster, more environmentally friendly and more efficient connections between the Baltic Sea ports and Central Europe. In addition, the project may increase attractiveness of the Port of Tallinn as a logistics center and improve the export and import of goods through Estonia. Considering the location and the shape of transferable properties, it is unlikely that an alternative use of these properties would have generated significant sales revenue in the long term.
Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.
Additional information:
Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5649 6230
E-mail: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment