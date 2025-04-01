Justmarkets Is A Diamond Sponsor At Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JustMarkets , a global leader in online trading, is proud to announce its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at Money Expo 2025, which will be held on 23-24 April 2025 at Conrad Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi.

JustMarkets continues to drive innovation and inclusion in financial markets for over 12 years in the online trading space. The team is looking forward to connecting with colleagues, partners and other industry professionals to share key updates on the company's global growth, strategic direction and latest product developments to enhance trading efficiency.

JustMarkets will be represented at the event by Yasser Mansour, Senior Key Account Manager, who will speak on behalf of the company and share essential market insights, upcoming trading trends and opportunities, and highlight the client-centric approach that has made JustMarkets one of the world's leading brokers.

Money Expo Abu Dhabi is one of the region's largest events for trading and fintech professionals, offering an effective platform for networking, knowledge sharing and business growth. JustMarkets is pleased to be a trusted partner of the event and contribute to discussions shaping the future of the financial industry.

Join us in Abu Dhabi to network, collaborate and explore the future of online trading worldwide at the Booth #6.

Event details:

📍 Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2025

📅 April 23-24, 2025

📌 Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

