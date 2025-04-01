US-Iran Tensions Rise: Iran Warns Of Retaliation After Trump Threatens Strikes

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned President Donald Trump's threat to bomb Iran, calling it a clear violation of international principles. Spokesman Ismail Baghai emphasized that violence begets violence, and peace brings peace, underlining that the choice and consequences lie with the United States. His remarks came in response to Trump's recent threats, which have raised tensions between the two countries.

Baghai further explained that Trump's explicit threat to bomb Iran is not only a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter but also a direct disregard for the International Atomic Energy Agency's safeguards regime. He cautioned that such rhetoric only escalates tensions and could lead to dangerous consequences.

In a recent NBC interview, Trump warned that if Iran does not reach a deal regarding its nuclear program, it would face bombing. He added that the attack would be unprecedented, claiming the world had never seen anything like it before. This statement has sparked concerns among international leaders, who fear the potential ramifications of such aggressive rhetoric.

Earlier this year, Trump had sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, proposing direct negotiations. However, on the same day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian revealed that Khamenei personally responded to the letter, rejecting direct talks but allowing for continued indirect negotiations. This development suggests that while both sides remain at odds, diplomatic channels are still open.

Despite Khamenei's rejection of direct negotiations, the continuation of indirect talks indicates a slight hope for dialogue. The Iranian leadership seems to be holding onto the possibility of resolving tensions through diplomatic means, even if direct engagement with the U.S. is off the table. The ongoing negotiations may provide a pathway for de-escalation, although significant challenges remain.

The escalating rhetoric between the U.S. and Iran, particularly in light of Trump's threatening statements, has raised alarms in the international community. While both nations express their desire for peace, the path to stability remains uncertain. The situation will depend heavily on the choices made by the U.S. and Iran in the coming months, with the potential for either conflict or diplomatic breakthrough.

