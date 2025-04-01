Barco Announces Upcoming 2025 Sony Pictures Titles For Release In HDR: KARATE KID: LEGENDS, 28 YEARS LATER



KARATE KID: LEGENDS - May 30, 2025

Karate Kid: Legends unites the iconic martial arts masters of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time to tell a completely new story full of action and heart. When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle. Written by Rob Lieber. Produced by Karen Rosenfelt. Executive Producers are Jenny Hinkey and Ralph Macchio. The film stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley and Ming-Na Wen.

28 YEARS LATER - June 20, 2025

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later , a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

Directed by Danny Boyle. Written by Alex Garland. Produced by Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland. Executive Producer is Cillian Murphy. The film stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams and Ralph Fiennes.

Based on the company's patented Lightsteering technology, Barco's approach to HDR works by strategically redistributing light on screen to produce highlights that are over 6x brighter than traditional projection, while retaining rich details in the darks for greater depth, clarity, and range. HDR by Barco delivers expansive creative possibilities for filmmakers, producing a wide color gamut with high-contrast images that captivate audiences.

For tickets as well as more information on HDR by Barco and to stay up-to-date with the latest news on locations and upcoming release, visit:

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global technology company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration solutions. Its innovative technologies drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated 'visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology.

Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 947 million euro in 2024. For further insights, please visit , or connect on LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram , and Facebook .

Barco. Visioneering a bright tomorrow. © 2025

SOURCE Barco, Inc.