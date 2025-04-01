Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 8.4 Billion In 2030, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global trenchless pipe relining market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.6% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 8.4 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global trenchless pipe relining market , which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (billion US$) 8.4 Growth (CAGR) 4.6% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Trenchless Pipe Relining Market:

The global trenchless pipe relining market is segmented based on application type, pipe diameter type, method type, & region

Based on application type: The market is segmented by application type into water main pipes, wastewater pipes, and others. Wastewater pipes are likely to remain the most dominant segment during the forecast period . Meanwhile, water main pipes are projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecasted period. The extensive network faces frequent wear and tear, promoting cost-effective rehabilitation methods. Demand for wastewater pipes will grow to align with environmental safety needs.

Based on method type: The market is segmented by method type into CIPP, slip-lining, SIPP, and others. CIPP is the most dominant method and is likely to remain so for the mentioned duration . The dominance of CIPP technology in the market is mainly due to its various benefits, such as a fast and easy installation process, longer life cycles, and better performance over competing technologies. The installation rate of CIPP linings is five times faster than the trenchless replacement of full pipelines. It is the most preferred technique to mitigate the cost and avoid disturbance.

Based on diameter type: Based on diameter, the market is segmented into three sub-segments, which are <18-inch pipes, 18-36-inch pipes, and >36-inch pipes. <18-inch pipes are the most preferred diameter type in the market . Smaller pipes are often employed in areas with dense populations where trenchless relining methods can mitigate the disruptions caused by excavation. Cost-effectiveness is also a key reason behind the dominance of <18-inch pipes. Frequent maintenance demands high investment from the municipal authorities, making these pipes' cost-efficiency the most preferred.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America enjoys the lion's share and is expected to remain the largest market for trenchless pipe relining during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The USA is the growth engine of the North American market. It is not only the largest market for trenchless pipe relining in North America but also in the world. The country is also among the early movers in trenchless pipe relining through advanced technologies.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period , primarily driven by Japan, China, and Australia. Aging pipeline infrastructure in key economies of the region is driving the demand for trenchless pipe relining. Incessantly increasing the infrastructure budget to reduce water loss and improve water quality is another major demand booster of the Asia-Pacific's trenchless pipe relining market.



Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



An aging existing pipeline network coupled with a surge in government and municipal corporations' spending toward repairing and maintaining existing pipes. Aging pipeline infrastructure, increasing pipe deterioration rate, growing population, and urbanization in key countries, such as the USA, Germany, and Canada, are troubling government and municipal corporations. All these factors have led to an increased focus on trenchless pipe relining techniques to reduce potable water loss and rehabilitate infrastructure while avoiding traffic jams and the destruction of landscaping.



Top 10 Companies in the Trenchless Pipe Relining Market:

The market is highly populated with several local, regional, and global players. It is also highly fragmented, with different players serving different trenchless methods. However, most of the major players in the market serve more than one trenchless method. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:



Aegion Corporation

PURIS Corporation

Per Aarsleff A/S

SAK Construction, LLC

Reline UV Group

Michels Corporation

SAERTEX Multicom® GmbH

IMPREG Group

Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd. Spinello Companies



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

