'I'll Blame Me': Butch Wilmore Takes Responsibility For Boeing Starliner Failure, 'Could Have Asked Some Questions'

Astronaut Butch Wilmore took the blame on himself for the technical glitch of the Boeing Starliner capsule that delayed his and Sunita Williams return from the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth for over nine months, stating that he could have asked more questions to potentially change the outcome.

“I'll start and point the finger and I'll blame me. I could have asked some questions and the answers to those questions could have turned the tide. All the way up and down the chain. We all are responsible. We all own this," Butch Wilmore said.

On Monday, Wilmore and Williams addressed their first press conference after their return from space in March. They are scheduled to meet Boeing officials on Wednesday to discuss the issues with the flight.

Meanwhile, Williams stated Starliner has“a lot of capability” and she expects it to succeed. Wilmore assured that all issues with Boeing flight will be rectified.

“We're going to fix them. We're going to make it work,” he said.

In June 2024, Williams and Wilmore travelled to the ISS for a scheduled eight-day mission. However, they had to stay back after issues with the propulsion system of the Boeing Starliner capsule emerged. The two NASA astronauts were the first crew to fly Boeing's Starliner in a test flight. The defective capsule came back to Earth in September 2024.

Wilmore also clarified over the nine months spent in space.

“Okay, in certain respects, we were stuck. In certain respects, maybe we were stranded, but in the grand scheme of things, we weren't stuck because we were prepared and trained,” Wilmore said.