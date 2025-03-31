Nexif Ratch Energy Secures Pre-Development ECC For San Miguel Bay Wind Power Project In The Philippines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAKATI, Philippines, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexif Ratch Energy is pleased to announce that its 500MW San Miguel Bay Wind Power Project has successfully obtained the Pre-Development Environmental Compliance Certificate (Pre-Dev ECC) on 3 March 2025. This certificate was granted by the Philippines' Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR ) in accordance with its administrative order and the Philippine Environmental Impact Statement System (PEISS).

The Pre-Dev ECC approval paves the way for crucial pre-development activities, including offshore geotechnical and geophysical investigations, wind and metocean measurements, as well as environmental and social baseline and assessments. These activities are essential for understanding the project site's characteristics, ensuring that development decisions are informed and sustainable.

In December 2024, the San Miguel Bay Wind Project received the Certificate of Energy Project of National Significance (CEPNS) from the Department of Energy (DOE), alongside being recognized as a Strategic Investment under the Green Lane Initiative of the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI). The issuance of the Pre-Dev ECC further reinforces the project's strategic importance in advancing the Philippines' renewable energy goals, supporting the country's clean energy transition.

“This achievement marks a significant step forward in our commitment to developing offshore wind projects in the Philippines in an environmentally responsible manner,” said Cyril Dissescou , CEO of Nexif Ratch Energy.“It aligns with national priorities, and we are proud to contribute to the Philippines' growing renewable energy sector.”

In addition to San Miguel Bay, Nexif Ratch Energy is also progressing toward securing the Pre-Dev ECC for the 475 MW Lucena Wind Power Project in Quezon Province, after the project being awarded CEPNS in January 2025. These ongoing development efforts position the Company strongly for the upcoming Green Energy Auction 5 (GEA-5) by the DOE, slated for the third quarter of 2025.

Nexif Ratch Energy remains committed to collaborating with key stakeholders and regulatory bodies to ensure the successful development of its offshore wind projects, with a focus on sustainable outcomes for both the environment and local communities.

"We deeply appreciate the ongoing collaboration with the Philippine government in driving the nation's renewable energy initiatives," said Matthew Bartley , Chairman of the Development Committee at Nexif Ratch Energy. "The San Miguel Bay Offshore Wind Project, alongside the Lucena Offshore Wind Project, will play a pivotal role in advancing the Philippines' clean energy transition. We are confident that both projects will be well-positioned for the upcoming Green Energy Auction Program”.

About Nexif Ratch Energy

Nexif Ratch Energy is a leading renewable energy company focused on the development, acquisition, construction, and operation of clean-energy projects across the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore with regional offices in Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand, the company's portfolio includes 378 MW of operating, under-construction, and shovel-ready hydro, solar, and wind energy assets. Additionally, Nexif Ratch Energy has a development pipeline totaling 3.6 GW across wind, solar, and energy storage projects.

Nexif Ratch Energy is jointly owned by Nexif Energy (Singapore) with a 51% stake and RATCH Group (Thailand) with a 49% stake.

