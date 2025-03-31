Registration Now Open For Spring Pharmaceutical Synchrotron XRPD Workshop

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In 2024, the SPS-XRPD Workshop was held at the prestigious Novartis Pharma Campus in Basel, marking a significant milestone as Novartis Pharma officially joined the Organizing Committee.

To accommodate a broad international audience, the workshops alternate annually between the USA and Switzerland. Participants engage in discussions on critical topics, including phase identification and stability assessments, structural characterization, prediction and modelling, quantification of crystalline phases, even in trace amounts. A special session covers the Pair Distribution Function method for characterizing amorphous and nano-crystalline formulations

The 2025 SPS-XRPD Workshop will introduce an exciting new theme: Pharmaceutical Crystallization and Characterization Under Non-Standard Conditions. This includes an exploration of microgravity crystallization in space, opening new frontiers in structural studies.

Join us for insightful discussions, cutting-edge research, and a unique opportunity to connect with experts shaping the future of pharmaceutical materials science.

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research, consulting, and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies , formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing , and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

For more information about Improved Pharma's services, please contact us at 1-765-463-9951 or [email protected] .

About Excelsus Structural Solutions

Excelsus Structural Solutions is a spin-off company of the Paul Scherrer Institute , which offers analytical services and scientific consultancy to the pharma and chemical industry based on synchrotron radiation. Services include ab-initio structure solution from powder diffraction data, qualitative and quantitative structural analysis at state-of-the-art Level of Detection and Quantitation , Small Angle Scattering . The company was founded by CEO Fabia Gozzo in 2012.

For more information about Excelsus' services, please contact us at +41-79-8303201 or [email protected] .

About The Advanced Photon Source at Argonne National Laboratory

The Advanced Photon Source (APS) at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory provides ultra-bright, high-energy storage ring-generated x-ray beams for research in almost all scientific disciplines. These x-rays allow scientists to pursue new knowledge about the structure and function of a wide range of materials including the development of new pharmaceuticals.

More information about the Advanced Photon Source can be found here .

SOURCE Improved Pharma