April Fool's Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated On April 1? Top 10+ Pranks To Pull On Friends And Family

MENAFN - Live Mint): April 1, marks the beginning of the new financial year. But, it also marks, and is definitely the perfect excuse to unleash your inner prankster and have some harmless fun with friends, family, and colleagues.

Whether you're looking to share a good laugh with your loved ones or family members, or dive into the mischievous spirit of the day, we've got 10+ playful and entertaining pranks to try this April Fool's Day 2025.

The name comes from the tradition of playing practical jokes on April 1-like teasing friends and close ones. While the day has been celebrated for centuries, its exact origins remain a mystery.

It's reminiscent of ancient festivals like the Hilaria in Rome, which is observed on March 25, states Britannica

April Fool's Day 2025: Best pranks to try on family members, friends and colleagues

1. Autocorrect goes wrong -Tell your friend: "My phone's autocorrect is broken. If I type 'hello,' it changes to 'cheese pizza.'” Then start texting random, ridiculous words like“Can you believe this cheese pizza is the best?” and blame your“broken” autocorrect.

2. Delivery cancelled- Your order as been cancelled. Click on this link to process the refund.

3. Fake help messages- Text your friend-“I accidentally locked myself in the fridge. It's so cold in here. Send help!” After a few minutes, follow up with: "Never mind, I found the mayo. I'm good now."