X Spat On Tesla: Ashley St. Clair Sells Tesla, Calls Elon Musk, 'Petulant Man-Child'. Here's What Happened Next Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ashley St. Clair, a 26-year-old conservative influencer who claimed that tech billionaire Elon Musk fathered her child, recently disclosed that she had to sell her Tesla because he reduced her child support payments.

She further called Musk a 'petulant man-child'.

Far-right social media influencer Laura Loomer posted a clip from the Daily Mail showing Ashley St. Clair selling her Tesla over the weekend while expressing her frustrations about Elon Musk.

She was spotted selling her $100,000 @Tesla, which she claimed was a gift from Elon Musk during their romantic relationship. She stated that she was selling the car to cover the $100,000 reduction in her alleged child support payments from Elon.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Ashley had purchased the Tesla for transportation as she now has two children-a three-year-old son from her previous partner, Johnny Alexander. However, she decided to sell the car to raise funds for the expenses of a full-time nanny. Meanwhile, MAGA activists argued that the car must have been a gift from Elon Musk.

Watch the video here:

Loomer posted,“Gold digger and professional gaslighter @stclairashley was caught on camera outside of her ritzy Manhattan condo (paid for by her sugar daddy Elon Musk) selling her $100,000@Tesla she said was gifted to her by @elonmusk during their romantic relationship. She said she's selling it to make up for $100,000 in alleged cuts to her child Support payments from Elon. She took a jab at @elonmusk , telling people to check the Tesla Stock, adding,“I'm not the only one cleaning up after Elon's messes.”