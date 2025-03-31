Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Znshine Solar Delivers High-Performance Bifacial Modules For 67MW Signal Ranch Solar Project In Texas

2025-03-31 10:16:31
  • Total Capacity: 67 MW (54.648 MW supplied by ZNShine Solar)
  • Technology: 550W bifacial double-glass monocrystalline PERC modules
  • Key Features: Multi-busbar technology for enhanced efficiency, superior PID resistance, and proven durability in extreme conditions
  • Development: Adapture Renewables & Belltown Power (co-developers), SOLV Energy (EPC)

ZNShine's bifacial modules employ an innovative dual-glass design that replaces traditional backsheets, delivering:

  • 30-year operational lifespan with <0.5% annual degradation
  • 15-25% higher energy yield versus monofacial alternatives
  • Certified resistance to high humidity (85% RH), high temperatures (85°C), and sandstorms

Financial & Operational Details:

With commissioning beginning in November 2024, the project will generate sufficient clean energy to power approximately 9,335 Texas homes annually. EastWest Bank's non-recourse financing package demonstrates strong confidence in both the project's viability and ZNShine's bankable module technology.

About ZNShine Solar
As a BNEF Tier 1 PV Manufacturer and PVEL Top Performer , ZNShine Solar (founded 2006) operates 10GW+ of global production capacity across facilities in China and international markets. The company's vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing processes ensure industry-leading module reliability, with products deployed across 60+ countries.

