TIM S.A: NOTICE TO THE MARKET Filing Of Form 20-F

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIM S.A ("TIM") announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "20-F"), reporting its financial and operational data for financial year ended December 31, 2024, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM, on March 31, 2025. The document has been posted on TIM's website, .

The 20-F contains detailed information about TIM, including certifications under the

U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which attest to the effectiveness of TIM's internal controls and procedures. TIM independent auditors, Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes

S.S Ltda., issued an audit opinion on the financial statements and the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2024.

TIM's shareholders may receive a hard copy of this document, which contains the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request. Requests should be directed to:

Rio de Janeiro, March 31, 2025.

SOURCE TIM S.A

