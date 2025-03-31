VIRTU ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Virtu Financial, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Virtu on May 19, 2023 with a Class Period from March 1, 2019 to April 28, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Virtu have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company's operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Virtu, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

