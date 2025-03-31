Siyata Mobile Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results
|
Siyata Mobile Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
(Expressed in US dollars)
|
|
|
|
USD
|
|
|
USD
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
181,730
|
|
|
|
898,771
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
1,404,180
|
|
|
|
1,181,257
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
119,802
|
|
|
|
29,673
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
3,942,896
|
|
|
|
3,544,519
|
|
Advance to suppliers
|
|
|
33,672
|
|
|
|
1,048,227
|
|
|
|
|
5,682,280
|
|
|
|
6,702,447
|
|
Long term deposit
|
|
|
181,584
|
|
|
|
147,100
|
|
Right of use assets, net
|
|
|
582,485
|
|
|
|
630,793
|
|
Equipment, net
|
|
|
157,820
|
|
|
|
175,335
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
8,285,036
|
|
|
|
7,856,730
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
14,889,205
|
|
|
|
15,512,405
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities And Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans from Financial Institutions
|
|
|
2,077,290
|
|
|
|
89,298
|
|
Sales of future receipts
|
|
|
1,688,435
|
|
|
|
1,467,899
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
5,497,957
|
|
|
|
3,451,128
|
|
Lease obligations
|
|
|
296,366
|
|
|
|
254,668
|
|
Warrant and preferred share liability
|
|
|
1,069,513
|
|
|
|
156,433
|
|
|
|
|
10,629,561
|
|
|
|
5,419,426
|
|
Lease obligations
|
|
|
338,373
|
|
|
|
385,639
|
|
|
|
|
338,373
|
|
|
|
385,639
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
10,967,934
|
|
|
|
5,805,065
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
104,916,071
|
|
|
|
85,714,727
|
|
Reserves
|
|
|
14,927,501
|
|
|
|
14,644,200
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
98,870
|
|
|
|
98,870
|
|
Deficit
|
|
|
(116,021,171)
|
|
|
|
(90,750,457)
|
|
|
|
|
3,921,271
|
|
|
|
9,707,340
|
|
Total Liabilities And Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
14,889,205
|
|
|
|
15,512,405
|
|
Siyata Mobile Inc.
|
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Operation and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$1,518,150
|
$1,877,557
|
Cost Of Sales
|
(2,139,007)
|
(1,010,732)
|
Gross Profit
|
(620,857)
|
866,825
|
|
-40.9 %
|
46.2 %
|
Expenses
|
|
|
Amortization And Depreciation
|
417,659
|
446,318
|
Development Expenses
|
295,270
|
405,254
|
Selling And Marketing
|
1,010,061
|
1,630,066
|
Equity promotion and marketing
|
1,580,077
|
242,000
|
Inventory loss (income) from water damage
|
-
|
(49,272)
|
General And Administrative
|
1,621,376
|
1,115,918
|
Bad Debts (Recovered)
|
(20,064)
|
20,866
|
Inventory Impairment
|
230,312
|
(161,450)
|
Impairment of intangibles
|
279,828
|
-
|
Share-Based Payments
|
27,733
|
156,959
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
5,442,252
|
3,806,659
|
|
|
|
Net Operating Loss
|
(6,063,109)
|
(2,939,834)
|
|
|
|
Other Expenses
|
|
|
Finance Expense
|
1,291,593
|
732,782
|
Loss on issuance
|
138,118
|
-
|
Impairment of Investment
|
1,300,000
|
-
|
Foreign exchange
|
45,766
|
139,236
|
Change in fair value of warrant liability
|
1,989
|
1,517,389
|
Transaction Costs
|
82,670
|
(1,462,236)
|
Total Other Expenses
|
2,860,136
|
927,171
|
Net Loss For The Period
|
$(8,923,245)
|
$(3,867,005)
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive Loss For The Period
|
(8,923,245)
|
(3,867,005)
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares
|
481,167
|
2,574
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
(18.55)
|
(1,502.33)
|
Siyata Mobile Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
|
(Expressed in US dollars)
|
For the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
11,629,572
|
|
|
$
|
8,233,301
|
|
|
$
|
6,481,910
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
(9,487,165)
|
|
|
|
(5,575,372)
|
|
|
|
(5,092,011)
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
2,142,407
|
|
|
|
2,657,929
|
|
|
|
1,389,899
|
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization and depreciation
|
|
|
1,679,839
|
|
|
|
1,754,957
|
|
|
|
1,142,165
|
|
Development expenses
|
|
|
625,023
|
|
|
|
578,356
|
|
|
|
339,828
|
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
|
4,480,013
|
|
|
|
4,364,994
|
|
|
|
4,508,901
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
4,859,690
|
|
|
|
5,128,814
|
|
|
|
6,942,183
|
|
Equity promotion and marketing
|
|
|
5,920,239
|
|
|
|
1,371,200
|
|
|
|
707,241
|
|
(Gain) loss on valuation of inventory
|
|
|
230,312
|
|
|
|
(161,450)
|
|
|
|
813,205
|
|
Loss (income) from water damage
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(834,713)
|
|
|
|
544,967
|
|
Bad debts
|
|
|
6,926
|
|
|
|
47,526
|
|
|
|
86,103
|
|
Impairment of intangibles
|
|
|
279,828
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Share-based payments
|
|
|
283,301
|
|
|
|
930,564
|
|
|
|
2,888,704
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
18,365,171
|
|
|
|
13,180,248
|
|
|
|
17,973,297
|
|
Net operating loss
|
|
|
(16,222,764)
|
|
|
|
(10,522,319)
|
|
|
|
(16,583,398)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance expense
|
|
|
3,541,594
|
|
|
|
841,815
|
|
|
|
181,413
|
|
Loss on issuance
|
|
|
6,267,400
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of financial liability
|
|
|
601,163
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Impairment of Investment
|
|
|
1,300,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Foreign exchange
|
|
|
8,523
|
|
|
|
(49,258)
|
|
|
|
586,794
|
|
Change in preferred share liability
|
|
|
(386,022)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Gain on settlement of derivative
|
|
|
(3,723,827)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Change in fair value of convertible promissory note
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4,794,710
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liability
|
|
|
(48,681)
|
|
|
|
1,517,389
|
|
|
|
(8,245,662)
|
|
Transaction costs
|
|
|
1,487,800
|
|
|
|
99,529
|
|
|
|
1,398,598
|
|
Total other expenses
|
|
|
9,047,950
|
|
|
|
2,409,475
|
|
|
|
(1,284,147)
|
|
Recovery of income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net loss for the year
|
|
|
(25,270,714)
|
|
|
|
(12,931,794)
|
|
|
|
(15,299,251)
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Translation adjustment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
137,609
|
|
Comprehensive loss for the year
|
|
$
|
(25,270,714)
|
|
|
$
|
(12,931,794)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,161,642)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares
|
|
|
163,397
|
|
|
|
1,270
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|
$
|
(154.66)
|
|
|
$
|
(10,183)
|
|
|
$
|
(92,164)
|
|
Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA
|
(Expressed in US dollars)
|
For the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
12 Months Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Operating Loss
|
(6,063,109)
|
(2,937,834)
|
|
(16,222,764)
|
(10,522,319)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Addback
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization and depreciation
|
417,659
|
446,318
|
|
1,679,839
|
1,754,957
|
Share based compensation
|
27,733
|
156,959
|
|
283,301
|
930,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(5,617,717)
|
(2,334,557)
|
|
(14,259,624)
|
(7,836,798)
SOURCE Siyata Mobile Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
