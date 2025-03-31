Siyata Mobile Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, said, "As we move closer to finalizing our pending merger with Core Gaming, we are confident this strategic combination will unlock new growth opportunities, enhance value for Siyata shareholders and position the combined company for long-term success. Our teams are working diligently to effect the merger, and our goal is to complete it in the second quarter of 2025."

Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2024



Revenues of $1.5 million compared to $1.9 million in the year ago period.

Net loss was $8.9 million as compared to a net loss of $3.9 million in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was ($5.6 million) versus ($2.3 million) in the year ago period.

Key financial highlights for the full year 2024:



Revenues of $11.6 million, up 41% compared to $8.2 million in 2023.

Net loss was $25.3 million as compared to a net loss of $12.9 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was ($14.3 million) versus ($7.8 million) in 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $0.2 million compared to $0.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference Details:



Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 10:30 am Eastern time Registration Link: Register Here

This will be an online event where investors are invited to submit their questions in advance. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA".

Visit and unidencellular to learn more.

About Core Gaming

Core Gaming is an international AI driven mobile games developer and publisher headquartered in Miami. We create entertaining games for millions of players worldwide, while empowering other developers to deliver player-focused apps and games to enthusiasts. Core's mission is to be the leading global AI driven gaming company. Since our launch we have developed and co-developed over 2,000 games, driven over 600 million downloads, and generated a global footprint of over 40 million users from over 140 countries.

Visit to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

-- Tables Follow --