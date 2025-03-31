420 With CNW - Why M&A Activity Could Be Declining In The Marijuana Industry

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) According to statistics from Viridian Capital Advisors, a data analytics and investment banking firm based in New York, there was a 33% drop in the value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) from the $1.74bn in 2023 to the $1.16bn registered last year. Frank Colombo, the MD of Viridian discussed a number of factors that could explain this trend.

It remains to be seen how companies like Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) will navigate these market conditions and...

