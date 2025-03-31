American Aerospace Technologies' Airanger UAS Demonstrates 24-Hour Endurance Capability

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Aerospace Technologies, Inc. (AATI) flew an around the clock mission carrying a 5lb mission payload with its AiRanger Group 3 Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS). As the only Commercial UAV manufacturer to receive commercial Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) approval to fly in US National Airspace (NAS) by the FAA, AATI has made significant investments to ensure its AiRanger is able to conduct commercial operations safely and efficiently everywhere manned aircraft are currently able to fly.

In addition to endurance, the mission operationally demonstrated many other advancements AATI has made as it rolls out a nationwide network of continuous AiRanger data collection services. AiRanger demonstrated a maximum range of 1,500NM, ability to operate with a Remote Pilot In Command at primary and secondary Operations Centers, and a technology suite designed to manage multiple platforms flying nationwide with real time sensor collection and processing capability. This demonstration flight was launched locally on the West Coast, then flown by a remote Pilot In Command on the East Coast while an Operations Center in Texas separately monitored, federated, and distributed all sensor data to relevant stakeholders.

Revolutionizing Persistent Aerial Intelligence

24 hour endurance on a small, highly efficient and capable platform marks a turning point for uncrewed aviation, proving the feasibility of sustained aerial operations for real-time intelligence gathering, environmental monitoring, and disaster response. Equipped with AI-driven flight controls, advanced sensors, and seamless data integration, AiRanger is engineered to support complex, multi-domain missions with unparalleled endurance. Notably, the aircraft carried a five-pound payload, demonstrating its ability to support diverse sensor and data collection requirements.

"Our team's successful long endurance flight demonstration of AiRanger is a game-changer for commercial BVLOS aviation," said AATI Director of Aviation Operations, Hovig Yaralian. "This achievement proves that extended UAS operations can deliver actionable intelligence, improved safety, and significant cost efficiencies across multiple sectors commercially in the National Airspace System."

Key Capabilities Demonstrated:



Extended Operations: AiRanger's long-endurance capabilities allow for continuous data collection across vast areas, enhancing operational effectiveness for infrastructure inspection, environmental monitoring, and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) missions.



AI-Powered Autonomy & Sensor Fusion: Advanced onboard AI and EO/IR, thermal, and hyperspectral sensors provide real-time analytics for precision agriculture, wildfire detection, pipeline and other infrastructure monitoring.



Sustainable & Cost-Effective Aerial Solutions: By replacing traditional manned aircraft with UAS for persistent surveillance, AiRanger reduces carbon footprint, operational costs, and human risk.

Scalability for Multiple Industries: The San Joaquin Valley test campaign, combined with operational support from Texas and New Jersey, showcases AiRanger's adaptability for energy, agriculture, border security, and disaster response.

Advancing UAS Integration in the NAS

With FAA-approved waivers for commercial BVLOS operations, AATI's successful demonstration of 24-hour flight endurance further validates the safe and effective integration of long-endurance UAS into controlled and uncontrolled airspace. This milestone builds upon AATI's track record of pioneering research and operational excellence, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in airborne intelligence and autonomous aviation.

About American Aerospace Technologies, Inc.

American Aerospace Technologies, Inc. (AATI) is a leader in long-endurance UAS operations, airborne intelligence, and advanced sensor integration. With proven expertise in BVLOS flight, AI-driven autonomy, and multi-domain mission execution, AATI is at the forefront of shaping the future of commercial and defense aviation.

