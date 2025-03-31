Live Nation Supports President Trump's Executive Order On Resale

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Scalpers and bots prevent fans from getting tickets at the prices artists set, and we thank President Trump for taking them head-on. We support any meaningful resale reforms - including more enforcement of the BOTS act, caps on resale prices, and more."

ADDITIONAL FACTS:



Live Nation Entertainment has long-advocated for reforms in the ticketing industry including greater enforcement of the BOTS Act, all-in pricing, the banning of speculative ticketing that confuses fans, and other reforms that would stop scalpers from hurting fans.



In 2023, Live Nation led the industry in moving all its U.S. venues and festivals to all-in pricing, delivering greater transparency for fans while increasing sales for artists and reducing abandoned carts at checkout. We've seen benefits for fans in the 33 states plus Washington, D.C., where Live Nation operates venues.

Ticketmaster stops over 200 million bots a day - a number that continues to grow exponentially. The company also innovated Face Value Exchanges, which enables resale at face value. But more efforts are needed to curb runaway resale that hurts American fans and consumers, and we support future actions from the administration and other state policymakers.

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

