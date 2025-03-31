Jans Organic Sweet Potato Chips Now Available At Erewhon Market Locations Across California

Jans Organic Sweet Potato Chips now available at Erewhon Market Beverly Hills. Find our Purple and Yellow Sweet Potato Chips proudly on display alongside premium natural products. Crunchy, clean, and crafted for better snacking!

Discover the vibrant flavors of Jans Organic Sweet Potato Chips-Purple or Yellow, both cooked in organic coconut oil and made with real USDA-certified ingredients.

Jans Enterprises Corp brings its USDA organic, coconut oil-cooked sweet potato chips to Erewhon stores across California starting with Erewhon Beverly Hills.

- Anthony Kartawinata, Jans Enterprises Corp CEOBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jans Enterprises Corp is proud to announce the retail launch of its Organic Sweet Potato Chips at Erewhon Market, California's premier destination for clean-label, wellness-focused groceries. This exciting expansion introduces Jans' vibrant, flavor-forward snacks to a new wave of conscious consumers-starting with Erewhon Beverly Hills, located at 339 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.Now available at all Erewhon locations, Jans Organic Sweet Potato Chips combine simplicity, taste, and function in every crunchy bite. These snacks represent a new standard for what clean snacking should be-organic, naturally sweet, and delicious without compromise.Real Ingredients. Real Crunch.Made with just a handful of high-quality, organic ingredients, Jans chips are fried in organic coconut oil for a light, satisfying crispness that sets them apart. Each chip is cooked in small batches, allowing the natural flavors of the sweet potato to shine through.Two bold varieties are now on Erewhon shelves:. Organic Purple Sweet Potato Chips – Made from vibrant purple sweet potatoes, these chips offer a deep, earthy flavor with a naturally bold hue that stands out on shelves and snack boards alike.. Organic Yellow Sweet Potato Chips – Slightly sweet and ultra-crispy, this variety is enhanced with organic coconut sugar to bring out its golden, caramelized crunch.Both varieties are USDA Organic, made with all-natural ingredients, and cooked in organic coconut oil-ideal for those seeking cleaner, more conscious snacking. Slow-cooked to perfection, they deliver a crunch that rivals conventional chips while staying true to their natural roots.Snack Anytime, Anywhere!Jans chips are packaged in resealable pouches, making them ideal for:. Post-workout snacking. Office lunches or remote workdays. Family picnics or road trips. Grazing boards and clean-label party spreadsA seriously crunchy snack that speaks for itself.You can now find Jans Organic Sweet Potato Chips at: All Erewhon Market locations throughout California , also at Jans Store on Amazon and TikTok ShopTo learn more, visit Jans Official WebsiteAbout Jans Enterprises CorpJans Enterprises Corp is a globally recognized snack brand known for combining clean ingredients with bold, globally inspired flavors. From crispy veggie chips to refreshing sparkling beverages, Jans is committed to delivering thoughtful, crave-worthy products made for modern, health-conscious consumers.

