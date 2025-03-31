California SBDC Day Showcased Impressive Statewide Economic Impact And Strong Support From State Legislators

Representatives from California's 56 SBDC Centers Meet with 45 Lawmakers, Highlighting Critical Support for Small Business Funding

- Kristin JohnsonSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of the 9th annual National SBDC Day, directors and representatives from California's 56 Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) convened in Sacramento on March 18-19, 2025. The two-day event emphasized the essential role SBDCs play in bolstering the visibility of California's small business community, the economic impact of Main Street and included visits to 60 legislative offices and direct meetings with 45 members or staffers of the State Assembly and Senate.Other activities held were strategy sessions, training workshops, and a special reception where State Treasurer Fiona Ma's office formally recognized“SBDC Day” in California.“Our meetings were focused on outcomes,” said Kristin Johnson, Northern California Regional Director of California SBDCs.“We were able to show the economic results for the last three years for every single senate and assembly district. That was a key part of our discussions with legislators – being able to show the return on investment the state has made.”Just some of those impressive results include:-$4.62B Loans and Equity Obtained-$4.91B New Taxable Income Generated-313,535 Businesses Assisted and 6,598 New Businesses StartedDuring their Capitol meetings, SBDC leaders advocated for two key pieces of pending legislation or funding. The first, championed by Assemblymember José Luis Solache, Jr., calls for a $50 million increase over five years to the Technical Assistance Program (TAP) and Capital Infusion Program (CIP)-initiatives that support small businesses in accessing capital and growing sustainably.The second proposal, Assembly Bill 265 (Small Business Recovery Act), authored by Assemblymember Jessica Caloza, proposes a $100 million fund to help small businesses and nonprofits recover from natural disasters, including funding for business coaching and training-areas where SBDCs are widely recognized as leaders.“Assemblymember Solache is dedicated to supercharging our state's small business technical assistance programs,” said Pat Nye, SBDC Regional Director based in Los Angeles. Nye emphasized the long-term need for support, especially in the wake of increasingly frequent natural disasters.“This is a long-term proposition,” he noted, pointing to businesses in Maui that remain in crisis nearly 18 months after devastating wildfires.“Increased funding ensures support continues throughout the recovery process after other resources have moved on.”Both Solache and Caloza voiced strong support for the California SBDC network and its continued impact.“The California SBDC mission statement is, 'Accelerating California's small business success and driving economic growth,'” said Solache.“By increasing TAP and CIP, we put more gas behind that acceleration to speed up the recovery and resiliency of our small businesses.”“I am proud that one of my first bills will support our small businesses and all the women, men, and families that have been affected by the devastating wildfires,” said Caloza.“Our bill is about helping rebuild lives and livelihoods. I greatly appreciate the California SBDC for championing AB 265.”Reflecting on the event, Johnson said the experience affirmed the value of the program's work:“It was great to be at the Capitol sharing the good work of our program and the many success stories of our business clients with so many elected officials and their staffers.”With legislative momentum and proven economic impact, California SBDCs continue to serve as critical partners in driving innovation, job creation, and resiliency for the state's small business ecosystem.

