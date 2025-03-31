Missional AI 2025: A Global Gathering To Shape The Future Of AI In Christian Mission

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its inception in 2021, the Missional AI conference has rapidly grown into the premier event for Christian leaders, technologists, and AI professionals seeking to harness the power of artificial intelligence for Kingdom impact. This year's conference will convene more than, fostering collaboration at the frontier of faith and technology.

Keynote and Talks From Digital Pioneers

This year's keynote address will be delivered by Pat Gelsinger , former CEO of Intel and Chairman at Gloo, whose leadership in the technology sector has influenced global innovation. Additional speakers will include David Kinnaman , CEO of Barna Group, alongside sector leaders from Google DeepMind, Meta's NLLB AI division, McKinsey, MasterWorks, The Chosen, and Gloo -a leading partner of the event.

A Collision of Ideas, Inspiration, and Innovation

Under the theme "AI Collision – Shaping the Future Together," the 2025 conference will spark dynamic interactions across disciplines, perspectives, and industries. Attendees can expect:



Deep-Dive Discussions on ethical AI, theology and technology, AI's role in the Church, innovative marketing and fundraising strategies, and multimodal AI applications.

Practical Workshops and Panels with AI experts and mission-driven innovators. Networking Opportunities to foster cross-disciplinary collaborations and Kingdom-focused partnerships.

Whether you are an AI professional, a church leader, or someone passionate about the intersection of technology and mission, Missional AI 2025 offers a unique opportunity to engage with cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and their implications for Bible translation, evangelism, discipleship, and mission-driven initiatives.

Join the Mission AI Movement

Missional AI 2025 is more than a conference-it's a global catalyst for change. Participants will leave with actionable insights, strategic tools, and deeper connections within the global Missional AI community.

To register and learn more, visit

About Missional AI:

Missional AI is a global movement dedicated to exploring how artificial intelligence can revolutionize missional engagement. Since 2021, the conference has convened leaders from faith, technology, and innovation to advance the responsible and strategic use of AI for global Kingdom impact.

