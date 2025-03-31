Using Realtyjuggler, Chris Warhurst Engages Clients Through Holiday Client Appreciation Outreach

Chris Warhurst, St. George, Utah Real Estate professional

RealtyJuggler. The complete CRM solution for Real Estate Agents

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chris Warhurst engages her clients using seasonal events that she promotes using the RealtyJuggler Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) to keep top of mind in the competitive Utah real estate market.Chris is a real estate professional with over a decade of experience as a REALTOR, with a background as the Dean of placement with a private college. Now with Real Estate Essentials she markets St. George area homes via their weekly ABC affiliate TV show on Sundays as well as by email and post using RealtyJuggler to foster stronger relationships with her clients through personalized email and printed letter invitations, keeping her clients informed, engaged, and appreciated.One of her signature client appreciation events is the annual "Thanksgiving Free Pie Giveaway." Clients can drive by to pick up a free pumpkin pie the Monday before Thanksgiving-a tradition that Warhurst looks forward to every year. "It's a small gesture, but it shows my clients how much I appreciate them," she says, noting she purchases over 100 pies annually to ensure every client is taken care of.Though the event's format has evolved over time, with past gatherings being buffet-style, the drive-by pickup model ensures minimal contact while maintaining a personal touch. Invitations for the event are sent out via RealtyJuggler, ensuring a personalized touch with easy tracking and follow-ups.In addition to the Thanksgiving pie giveaway, Chris also hosts several other client appreciation events throughout the year.“Whether it's giving coupons for a dozen free donuts from a local bakery or the annual pictures with Santa event, I want to create experiences that my clients will remember,” she explains.Beyond these annual celebrations, Warhurst is committed to helping her clients with the major decisions and details involved in buying and selling a home. She provides extensive educational materials, including a“Closing Binder” for buyers filled with vital information such as contracts, appraisals, inspection reports, community details, and utility hookups. Warhurst also includes a home warranty for nearly every sale, striving to ensure her clients feel fully supported long after closing day.Chris's passion for helping people is evident in her business, where she frequently uses the RealtyJuggler CRM, to keep track of clients' preferences, send out timely communications, and ensure no detail is overlooked.“RealtyJuggler makes it so much easier to stay in touch with my clients, organize events, and manage follow-ups. It's an invaluable tool that allows me to provide a high level of service and stay connected with my clients throughout the year,” says Warhurst. Whether through sending heartfelt holiday greetings, providing educational resources, or offering thoughtful client appreciation events, Chris Warhurst exemplifies what it means to be a dedicated, client-focused real estate professional. With the help of RealtyJuggler, she continues to build lasting relationships with her clients and ensure that their real estate experiences are both successful and memorable.About RealtyJuggler - RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, touching past clients, transaction management and much more. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis for $179 per year. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, DRIP Letters, real-estate flyers, the ability to print mailing labels and much more.About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.Visit:for more information.Contact:RealOrganized, Inc.RealtyJuggler Real Estate SoftwareTelephone: (970) 672-3467RealtyJugglerand RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.

Scott Schmitz

RealOrganized, Inc

+1 970-672-3467

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.