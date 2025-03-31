Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pres. Trump To Houthis: Stop Shooting At US Ships, We Will Stop Shooting At You


2025-03-31 07:20:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 31 (KUNA) - US President Donald Trump vowed Monday that the US would continue its airstrikes against Yemeni Houthis until they stop attacking US ships and threatening the freedom of navigation.
"The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at US ships, and we will stop shooting at you," President Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.
"Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran."
President boasted that the Iran-backed Houthi Terrorists have been decimated by the relentless strikes over the past two weeks.
"Many of their Fighters and Leaders are no longer with us. We hit them every day and night - Harder and harder. Their capabilities that threaten Shipping and the Region are rapidly being destroyed," he stated.
"Our attacks will continue until they are no longer a threat to Freedom of Navigation." (end)
rsr


MENAFN31032025000071011013ID1109376565

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search