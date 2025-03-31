403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pres. Trump To Houthis: Stop Shooting At US Ships, We Will Stop Shooting At You
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 31 (KUNA) - US President Donald Trump vowed Monday that the US would continue its airstrikes against Yemeni Houthis until they stop attacking US ships and threatening the freedom of navigation.
"The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at US ships, and we will stop shooting at you," President Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.
"Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran."
President boasted that the Iran-backed Houthi Terrorists have been decimated by the relentless strikes over the past two weeks.
"Many of their Fighters and Leaders are no longer with us. We hit them every day and night - Harder and harder. Their capabilities that threaten Shipping and the Region are rapidly being destroyed," he stated.
"Our attacks will continue until they are no longer a threat to Freedom of Navigation." (end)
rsr
"The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at US ships, and we will stop shooting at you," President Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.
"Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran."
President boasted that the Iran-backed Houthi Terrorists have been decimated by the relentless strikes over the past two weeks.
"Many of their Fighters and Leaders are no longer with us. We hit them every day and night - Harder and harder. Their capabilities that threaten Shipping and the Region are rapidly being destroyed," he stated.
"Our attacks will continue until they are no longer a threat to Freedom of Navigation." (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment