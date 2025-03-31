Kuwait Premier Offers Condolences To Ruler Of Umm Al-Quwain On Mother's Death

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable to the UAE Federal Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al-Quwain Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla to offer his sincere condolences over the passing away of his mother Sheikha Hessa bint Humaid bin Abdulrahman Al Shamsi. (end)
