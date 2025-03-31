China – TV BRICS To Strengthen International Promotion Of Global South Agenda

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)TV BRICS and the People's Republic of China will jointly promote the agenda of the Global South and develop analytical journalism. The respective cooperation agreement was signed by Li Bo, general manager of Guancha Media Company, which owns the information and analytical portal Guancha (from Chinese 观察者 – observer”), and Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS.

With the assistance of TV BRICS, Chinese partners will be able to get more news coverage from source media from BRICS countries and the Global South and broadcast their republic's position in these regions. The Guancha Media and the network have also agreed to jointly produce media products and organise internships for employees.

“The Guancha Media and TV BRICS adhere to a shared philosophy that 'truth should not be defined by a minority.' This alignment in purpose and values will lay a solid foundation for future collaboration. The partnership between The Guancha Media and TV BRICS will play a significant role in advancing three key areas: fostering unity among Global South countries and mutual civilisational learning, promoting economic autonomy, digital sovereignty, and inclusive development,” said Li Bo, general manager of Guancha.

The Guancha news and analytical portal was established in 2012 with the support of the Shanghai Chunqiu Institute for Development and Strategic Studies. It is also one of the leading media outlets in the PRC. The headquarters is located in Shanghai. The portal specialises in covering China's domestic and foreign policy, international relations, economy, culture, and technology. It actively supports the agenda of the Global South. Guancha has a team of about 300 staff and in-house correspondents around the world, with many Chinese academics and researchers also contributing to the publication.

Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS, noted that the media network is open to cooperation with all countries of the world in order to form an objective international agenda. Only in China, in 2025, TV BRICS was joined by two serious partners – the Global Times newspaper and the Guancha portal. In total, more than 80 media outlets from 26 countries are officially working with the media network, and TV BRICS news is quoted in 27 languages in more than 80 countries.

TV BRICS partners in China include more than a dozen media outlets, including China Media Corporation (CMG), Xinhua News Agency, Dongbeiwang, Northeast Asia Today, People's Daily newspaper, and China Daily Group media company. During the period of joint work, several major media projects have been realised. For example, in 2023 CGTN and TV BRICS prepared a special programme“Point of View” for the XV BRICS Summit in South Africa and an expert media project for the Third International Forum“One Belt, One Road” in China, and in 2024 a joint edition of the“BIZtalk” talk show on financial cooperation between the BRICS countries. At the invitation of the Chinese side, representatives of TV BRICS took part in the Third Global Media Innovation Forum (Beijing) and the VI World Media Summit (Urumqi).

In Asia, TV BRICS also cooperates with the media in Armenia, Vietnam, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, and the UAE.

The post China – TV BRICS to strengthen international promotion of Global South agenda appeared first on Caribbean News Global .