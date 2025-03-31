Donald Trump Warns Houthis And Iran Of 'Real Pain' If Attacks On US Ships Continue In Red Sea

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that military strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels will persist until they are no longer a threat to shipping. In a strong warning to the Houthis and their Iranian backers, Trump declared that“real pain” is yet to come if attacks on U.S. and allied vessels continue.

"We have only just begun"

Trump made his stance clear in a statement on Truth Social, emphasizing that military action will not cease until the Houthis halt their hostilities.

“The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you. Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran,” he warned.

The president claimed that US forces have significantly weakened the Houthis through sustained airstrikes since March 15.

“The Iran-backed Houthi Terrorists have been decimated by the relentless strikes. We hit them every day and night-Harder and harder,” Trump stated.

He made it clear that the Houthis must make a choice:“Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you. Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran.”

Escalating tensions in the Red Sea

The US and its allies have launched repeated airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea. The Houthis , who control large parts of Yemen, claim their actions are in support of Palestinians in Gaza.