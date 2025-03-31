W.A.S.P. Release The Lyric Video For Paint It Black. Announce Sold Out Shows Across Europe

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- W.A.S.P. announce the release of the lyric video for Paint It Black , taken from the digital release of Bonus Tracks & B-Sides from the W.A.S.P. The 7 Savage boxset.Watch W.A.S.P. Paint It Black:Purchase or stream the digital release of Bonus Tracks & B-Sides -BraveWords, Sleaze Roxx, Metal Insider and The Metal Voice all picked the W.A.S.P. Album ONE Alive tour as one of the best tours in 2024. W.A.S.P. are bringing the Album ONE Alive tour to South America, Europe and the UK in 2025. Dates and tickets are available at WASPnation/tourHeadline Shows Performing Album ONE Alive04/25 Lima, Peru - CC Festiva04/27 Bogota, Colombia - Royal Center04/29 Montevideo, Uruguay - Montevideo Music Box04/30 Buenos Aire, Argentina - Teatro Flores - SOLD OUT05/02 Santiago, Chile - Cúpula Multiespacio05/04 São Paulo, Brazil - Bangers Open Air Festival - Performing Greatest Hits06/07 Berlin, GERMANY - Astra - LOW TICKETS06/10 Vaureal, FRANCE - Le Forum - SOLD OUT06/11 Eindhoven, NETHERLANDS - Effenaar06/12 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG - Rockhal06/13 Wiesbaden, GERMANY - Schlachthof07/11 Belgrade, SERBIA - Hangar Luka Beograd - LOW TICKETS07/16 Milan, ITALY - Live Club07/20 Norwich, ENGLAND - UEA07/22 Dublin, IRELAND - National Stadium07/23 Belfast, N. IRELAND - Telegraph Building07/25 Glasgow, SCOTLAND - Academy07/27 Nottingham, ENGLAND - Rock City - LOW TICKETS07/29 Riddes, SWITZERLAND - Salle de l'Abeille - SOLD OUT07/30 Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Komplex08/03 Munich, GERMANY - Backstage - SOLD OUT08/04 Stuttgart, GERMANY - Longhorn - LOW TICKETS09/26 Newcastle, ENGLAND - Newcastle O2 City Hall *09/27 Manchester, ENGLAND - O2 Victoria Warehouse *09/28 London, ENGLAND - Hammersmith *10/01 Hamburg, GERMANY - Docks10/03 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Lucerna10/06 Copenhagen, DENMARK - Amager Bio10/07 Oslo, NORWAY - Rockefeller - SOLD OUT10/08 Lund, SWEDEN - Mejeriet - LOW TICKETS10/09 Oslo, NORWAY - Rockefeller10/10 Gothenburg, SWEDEN - Filmstudion10/11 Örebro, SWEDEN - Conventum Kongress10/12 Stockholm, SWEDEN - Fållan10/14 Falun, SWEDEN - Heymakers - SOLD OUT10/15 Östersund, SWEDEN - Folkets Hus10/17 Oulu, FINLAND - Tullisali10/18 Helsinki, FINLAND - House Of Culture - SOLD OUT10/19 Tampere, FINLAND - Tavara-asema - SOLD OUT10/21 Tallinn, ESTONIA - Helitehas10/25 Zilina, SLOVAKIA - Event House*Support Act - Armored SaintFestival Shows Performing Greatest Hits06/06 Mystic Festival - POLAND06/08 Rock Hard Festival - GERMANY06/14 Into The Grave - NETHERLANDS07/10 Area 53 Festival - AUSTRIA07/12 Midalidare Open Air - BULGARIA07/14 Rockwave Festival - GREECE07/18 Sun And Thunder Festival - SPAIN07/26 Steelhouse Festival - WALES08/01 Skogsröjet Festival - SWEDEN08/02 Wacken Open Air - GERMANY - SOLD OUT08/06 Leyendas del Rock Festival- SPAIN08/08 Alcatraz Festival - BELGIUMBonus Tracks and B-sides1. Animal (F**k Like A Beast) [03:07]2. Show No Mercy [03:48]3. Paint It Black [03:28]4. Savage [03:33]5. Mississippi Queen [03:22]6. Flesh And Fire [04:38]7. D.B. Blues [03:25]8. Locomotive Breath [03:00]9. For Whom The Bell Tolls [03:48]10. Lake Of Fools. [05:33]11. War Cry [05:33]12. When The Levee Breaks [07:06]13. Phantoms In The Mirror [04:36]14. The Eulogy [04:16]15. The Story Of Jonathan (Prologue To The Crimson Idol) [16:35]

Michael Brandvold

Michael Brandvold Marketing

+1 415-200-8483

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.