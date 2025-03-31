Atlink Services Joins The Ada Area Chamber Of Commerce, Celebrates With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Chamber President Danny Manuel graciously welcomed AtLink Services, recognizing the company's dedication to providing reliable internet service to the Ada community and beyond. "We are thrilled to have AtLink Services join the Chamber," said Manuel. "Their investment in the latest technology and commitment to serving local residents and businesses make them a valuable addition to our membership."

Speaking on behalf of AtLink, Asst. Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Brent Greene expressed the company's enthusiasm for deepening its community ties. "AtLink has been serving the Ada area for several years, and we are excited to further solidify our presence here. We are committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative broadband solutions to the community," said Greene. "With our recent network upgrades, we are bringing state-of-the-art Tarana wireless technology to Ada, offering faster speeds, improved reliability, and enhanced service for both residents and businesses."

AtLink Services, a leading provider of high-speed wireless internet across rural Oklahoma, has continually invested in infrastructure to ensure better connectivity for underserved communities. The adoption of Tarana's next-generation wireless broadband technology marks a significant step in AtLink's mission to bridge the digital divide and expand internet access to more homes and businesses.

With this new Chamber membership, AtLink looks forward to actively participating in local initiatives, collaborating with fellow business leaders, and supporting economic development efforts in Ada and the surrounding areas.

About AtLink:

Founded in 2005 in Oklahoma City, AtLink Services is one of the largest wireless internet service providers in Oklahoma, serving over 15,000 residents. Committed to bridging the digital divide, AtLink delivers fast, reliable internet to rural communities, ensuring seamless connectivity where it's needed most. The company's success is built on exceptional customer service, continuous reinvestment in cutting-edge technology, and a deep commitment to the communities it serves. Learn more at .

