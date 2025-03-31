Dr. Christopher Kramer Is New American College Of Cardiology President

Kramer begins a one-year term as head of the premiere global cardiovascular organization

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher M. Kramer, MD, FACC, today assumed the role of president of the American College of Cardiology, an almost 60,000-member global cardiovascular organization working to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health for all.

"I see significant challenges and opportunities for the field of cardiology in the coming years, including workforce issues, health equity, diversity and inclusion, and AI-driven solutions, that need to be addressed to achieve ACC's mission of transforming cardiovascular care for all," Kramer said. "I am looking forward to using my term as president to help ACC be a leader on these issues, while getting to know more of our inspiring, diverse membership and hearing their concerns and achievements across the U.S. and throughout the world."

Kramer, whose interest in cardiology began during a summer scholarship program in high school, received his medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. He completed his residency and chief residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. His first faculty appointment was at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, then MCP/Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, where he directed the cardiology fellowship before moving in 1999 to the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he became chief of the Cardiovascular Division in 2019.

Kramer's principal research interest has been the application of cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging to the cardiovascular system in translational and clinical studies. In recognition of his work, he received the Gold Medal from the Society for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance in 2015, reinforcing the impact of his contributions to the field of CMR over his career.

His dedication to the College over a 35-year membership is reflected in his various leadership roles, including vice president, treasurer and chair of ACC's Imaging Council. Kramer was also an associate editor for imaging at JACC and executive editor of JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging. In 2021, Kramer was named a Distinguished Mentor by the ACC, which he has described as "an incredible honor."

Kramer officially assumes the presidency during the Convocation Ceremony at ACC's Annual Scientific Session, taking place March 29 – 31, 2025 in Chicago.

Other new officers for 2025-26 are Vice President Roxana Mehran, MD, FACC; Board of Trustees Members Samuel O. Jones, IV, MD, MPH, FACC; and Geoffrey A. Rose, MD, FACC; Board of Governors Chair David E. Winchester, MD, MS, FACC; and Board of Governors Chair-elect Renuka Jain, MD, FACC.

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at .

SOURCE American College of Cardiology

