PIRELLI INTRODUCES THE NEW P ZERO: CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY ENHANCES PERFORMANCE AND CONTROL

FEATURES OF THE NEW P ZERO

The breakthroughs that characterize the new P Zero were achieved thanks to advanced development technologies. By combining artificial intelligence systems with algorithms designed by Pirelli, the company's research and development engineers created groundbreaking solutions to achieve an unprecedented understanding of tire performance dynamics. Virtual prototype testing also played a key role in this process, reducing development time and optimizing resources.

The P Zero has two key strengths – excellence in performance and control – thanks to improved handling , highlighted by track tests on both dry and wet surfaces, and reduced braking distances. From its launch, the new tire has been rated "A" on the European wet grip label1. One of the key goals for Pirelli's latest product was to keep ahead of the rapidly evolving needs of today's automotive market, beginning with the transition to electric mobility.

The development strategy focused on tire structure and tread design, which was optimized through updates to the grooves and contact patch to enhance cornering grip. A more balanced contact patch improves braking performance and wear rate to ensure consistent performance throughout the entire life cycle of the tire. The new P Zero also stands out visually, thanks to new graphics with contrasting markings on the sidewall.

THE NEW P ZERO LINE-UP

The fifth-generation P Zero tire comes in sizes from 18 to 23 inches , with over 50 products already available . These sit alongside the other tires from the P Zero family to provide complete coverage for the premium and prestige market across all applications. Most of the new line-up features Pirelli's specialities , such as Elect : a technology package for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles that increases range by up to 10% thanks to reduced rolling resistance; adopting solutions specifically designed to handle high torque and reduce noise.

On top of that, Pirelli's engineers are already working to equip dozens of soon-to-be released cars, with specific versions already homologated for models such as the Lamborghini Urus SE, Audi A5, BMW M5 and M5 Touring, Mercedes GLE and GLS, Lucid Gravity, Polestar 4, Nio ET9, and Xiaomi SU7.

FORTY YEARS OF CONTINUOUS INNOVATION

This latest tire showcases how high performance and technology continue to be the key strengths of the P Zero range, benefiting from Pirelli's close relationship with all the major car manufacturers in the premium and prestige segments. These valued partnerships have resulted in Pirelli equipping more than 50% of high and ultra-high-end vehicles across all markets worldwide.

Over the past 40 years, more than 3,000 bespoke versions of the P Zero have been created for cars such as the Ferrari F40, Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren P1, every Pagani, Aston Martin V12 Vantage, and Porsche 911, as well as dozens of other models from brands including Audi, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, and Mercedes.

The P Zero family has always been a vital development laboratory for Pirelli. In fact, innovations such as Elect in 2019 and P Zero E in 2023 (the world's first UHP tire in which over 55% of materials are from natural or recycled sources and with a triple 'A' rating on the European label) were born of P Zero technology.

P ZERO: A FAMILY OF PRODUCTS, FROM TRACK TO ROAD

The P Zero family includes UHP products designed for a wide range of uses: from electric cars to track driving, as well as under winter conditions. Alongside this latest P Zero, other members of the extended family cater for every driving need. These include the P Zero E (which combines e-mobility and safety – demonstrated by the triple 'A' rating on the European tire label – as well as reduced environmental impact, thanks to the use of more than 55% natural or recycled materials) and the P Zero R , designed to maximize sporting performance and driving pleasure for high-performance cars and SUVs. For track driving, Pirelli offers the P Zero Trofeo RS , which is also homologated for road use.

The range also includes the P Zero Winter 2 , enhancing performance and driving pleasure even on wet or snowy surfaces.

The P Zero name first appeared in motorsport and remains synonymous with the very highest level of tire performance, from Formula 1 through to many other categories.