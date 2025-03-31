AFCEA International Honors Its Spring 2025 Awards Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International Organization Recognizes Chapters and Members for Excellence in Information Technology and C5ISR

Fairfax, VA, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International recently announced its award winners across a host of categories, recognizing achievements in information technology in support of military and government missions to defend the nation, maintain global security and secure the homeland. Winners will be honored at a special dinner and awards ceremony at one of AFCEA's flagship events, TechNet Cyber , taking place May 6-8 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Chairman's Superior Performance Award recognizes a members' superior service to AFCEA over a sustained period. Winners "set the example" for others as dedicated volunteers who are active at all levels of the association and have shown sustained leadership over more than 10 years. This year's winners, with the local chapter they are associated with, are:

Carey Bandler, Northern Virginia Chapter

Col. Dean Fox, USAF (Ret.), Alamo Chapter

Venice M. Goodwine, Department of the Air Force

Lt. Gen. ITAF (Ret.) Antonio Tangorra, Rome Chapter

The Gen. James M. Rockwell recognition is AFCEA's premier award, given for exemplary service to AFCEA over the past year. Winners are selected by an appointed committee. This year's winner is Cynthia Pacheco, with the Hawaii Chapter .

The Adm. Jon L. Boyes medal is AFCEA's premier award, given for exceptional career service to AFCEA. This year's award goes to Jim Lauducci, with the Washington D.C. Chapter .

The Leadership Award is given to a long-standing member of AFCEA with a record of sustained contributions to the association and exceptional leadership skills at a senior level. The 2025 awardees are:

Hillary Boyce, Hampton Roads Chapter

Ryan Cox, Northern Virginia Chapter

Armin Fleischmann, Bonn e.V. Chapter

Michael Lane Gilchrist Jr. , Los Angeles Chapter

Dan Mathews, Los Angeles Chapter

Jessica Morgenstern, Central Maryland Chapter

Barbara Schleben, ArkLaTex Chapter

Jeff Thompson, Rockbridge Shenandoah Chapter

The Medal of Merit award is for a sustained level of dedicated service to AFCEA, combined with professional excellence at a mid- to senior-level in the fields of communications, electronics, intelligence and information systems. The 2025 awardees are:

Maj. Charles Brice, USA (Ret.), Alamo Chapter

Shawn Cressman, Alamo Chapter

Krystin Fakalata, Dayton-Wright Chapter

Amelia Fisher, Dayton-Wright Chapter

Thomas Galligan, Atlanta Chapter

Alison Gonzalez, Northern Virginia Chapter

James Hanson, Washington D.C. Chapter

Joe Haulton, Central Florida Chapter

Fiorella Lamberti, Rome Chapter

D'Joane McCorkle, Atlanta Chapter

Lt. Col. Jason Simmons, USAF (Ret.), Rocky Mountain Chapter

Shanna Staten, Dayton-Wright Chapter

Valerie Wilder, Tidewater Chapter

Stacy Vaughn, Atlanta Chapter

The Meritorious Service Award is an early- to mid-career award for meritorious contributions to AFCEA and the community, and for professional accomplishments. The 2025 awardees are:

Sameer Aggarwal, Los Angeles Chapter

Brent Ahlers, Dayton-Wright Chapter

Thelma Barker, Washington D.C. Chapter

Monte Blakely, Central Maryland Chapter

Doan Chau, Belvoir Chapter

Nirali Chawla, Northern Virginia Chapter

Master Sgt. Nicho Chung, USAF, Alamo Chapter

Katherine Fredlund, Central Florida Chapter

Michael Gonzalez, Hawaii Chapter

Lt. Col. Justin Handley, USAF, Tidewater Chapter

Jessica Hersey, Washington D.C. Chapter

Andreas Höher, Bonn e.V. Chapter

Kelly Jenne, Hampton Roads Chapter

Annie John, Washington D.C. Chapter

Mike Lennon, Rockbridge Shenandoah Chapter

Teresa Macalolooy, Dayton-Wright Chapter

Tim Miller, San Diego Chapter

Annamaria Nassisi, Rome Chapter

Zeib Parvez, Hampton Roads Chapter

Diana Phelps, Emerald Coast Chapter

Jochen Reinhardt, Bonn e.V. Chapter

Senior Master Sgt. Frank Richards, USAF, Alamo Chapter

Klint Walker, Atlanta Chapter

Colt Whittall, Atlanta Chapter

Keisha Woods, Northern Virginia Chapter

The Harry C. Ingles Award is awarded to chapters that have most significantly contributed to the goals of AFCEA. Winning chapters, which compete against other chapters in the same size category, are selected by the AFCEA International Awards Committee.

The 2025 Ingles Award Winning chapters are Alamo , Central Florida , Tidewater and ArkLaTex .

The Distinguished Achievement to the Education Community Award recognizes an AFCEA chapter supporting its local community with scholarships and K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs. This year's winner is the Alamo Chapter .

T he Model Chapter Program requires chapters to report on their overall goals for the coming calendar year that are attainable yet require some effort. These goals are then submitted online to the Member and Chapter Services Department at AFCEA International by early February. The 2025 winners are:

Aberdeen , Alamo , ArkLaTex , Atlanta , Belgium , Belvoir , Bethesda , Central Florida , Central Virginia , Dayton-Wright , Emerald Coast , Greater Augusta , Hampton Roads , Hawaii , Indiana , Kaiserslautern , Lexington-Concord , London , Los Angeles , Middle Georgia , Montgomery , North Carolina , Northern Virginia , Oklahoma City , Pacific Northwest , Rockbridge Shenandoah , Rocky Mountain , Rome and Tidewater .

The Albert J. Myer Award is given to AFCEA chapters that go above and beyond in membership recruiting and retention. All chapters are considered each year, with the winners based on data and statistics instead of applications or nominations. The 2025 categories and their winners are:

Individual Member Growth

Bonn e.V. Chapter

Los Angeles Chapter

North Carolina Chapter

Central Virginia Chapter

Pocono Mountains Chapter

Individual Member Retention

Bonn e.V. Chapter

Rocky Mountain Chapter

Rome Chapter

London Chapter

Slovak Chapter

Belgium Chapter

Individual Member Recruiting

Alamo Chapter

Los Angeles Chapter

North Carolina Chapter

Central Virginia Chapter

Rockbridge Shenandoah Chapter

Achievement

Bonn e.V. Chapter

Small Business Awards

Small Business of the Year

This award recognizes and honors a small business that demonstrates excellence in specific areas of practice, such as client service, training and innovation, among others. The 2025 winner is B-Technology, Stephanie Miller, Alamo Chapter .

Small Business Advocate of the Year

This award recognizes and honors a mid-size to large company that demonstrates excellence in areas like a demonstrated commitment to AFCEA's mission, values and activities, the implementation of a formal mentor-protege program, among others. The 2025 awardee is Jessica Morgenstern, CACI International Inc.

Small Business Industry Person of the Year

This award recognizes a small business champion that demonstrates excellence in areas like client service, ethics, community and professional outreach, innovation and leadership. The 2025 awardee is Alyssa Martinez of the Alamo Chapter .

Small Business Government Person of the Year

This award recognizes a small business champion that demonstrates excellence in specific areas of practice with the government, such as small business advocacy, leadership, community and professional outreach, among others. The 2025 awardee is Jeff Mellott of the Dayton-Wright Chapter .

Engineering & Information Technology Awards

The Distinguished Award for Excellence in Engineering is AFCEA's highest award for sustained excellence in engineering, and this year's winner is Robert Riepshoff, Leidos, representing the Scott-St. Louis Chapter .

The Meritorious Rising Star Award for Achievement in Engineering is a junior/mid-level award in the engineering field. The 2025 awardee is Jaclyn Wilson, Booz Allen Hamilton, of the Lexington-Concord Chapter .

The Distinguished Award for Excellence in Emerging Technology is AFCEA's highest award for sustained excellence in emerging technology, and the awardee for 2025 is Mobile Digital Infrastructure, 1st Combat Communications Squadron.

The Meritorious Rising Star Award for Achievement in Emerging Technology is a junior/mid-level award in the emerging technology field. The awardee for 2025 is the 90th COS Innovation Team.

The Entrepreneurial/R&D Innovation Award is an award that recognizes an individual or team that has an invention or has created an innovative, disruptive technology product, service, process or solution in earlier stage research and development. Brian Knobbs of 10x National Security is the 2025 award recipient in this category.

The Technology Innovation Award recognizes an individual or team that has created an innovative and proven new technology product, service, process or solution. For 2025, Resemble AI is proud to have won this award.

AFCEA 40 Under Forty Awards

The AFCEA 40 Under Forty Award is given to 40 individuals ages forty or younger for their significant contributions to the technical STEM fields by providing innovation, thought leadership and support to their clients or organizations using information technology. The 2025 winners are:

Nick Andersen, Invictus International Consulting, LLC

Tech Sgt. Evan Bartholmey, USAF, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing

Annie Beckman, USA

Master Sgt. Felicia Boccia, USAF, 35th Intelligence Squadron

Fernando Browning, Air Force Research Lab

Frank L. Cox, Korevariance

Jessica Dapelo, Jessica Dapelo Enterprises Inc.

Michelle Dreimann, Palo Alto Networks

Maddie Durham, Marathon TS

Jarrod Echols, Censys

John Eubank, 10x National Security

Tim Fahl, Owl Cyber Defense

Christopher Gaube, Capgemini Deutschland GmbH

Master Sgt. Cody Goodin, U.S. Space Force

Cheyenne Hasse, TEKsystems

Joquin Inungaray, 693 Intelligence Support Squadron

Lt. Col. Justin James, USA, U.S. Army Pacific

Jacob Klein, Virginia Military Institute

Oscar Mancia, Ignite Digital Services

Sean McGinty, Delta 6 Detachment 1

Senior Master Sgt. Steven Miller, USAF, 432 Aircraft Communications Maintenance Squadron

Jennifer Miller, Defense Health Agency

Robert Morgan, Beyond Ordinary Software Solutions

Hung Joseph Nguyen, 1st Combat Communications Squadron

Niloo Norton, Flashpoint

Skyler Onken, Twenty Committee LLC

Sean Papso, Invictus International Consulting, LLC

Viplav Patel, CALIBRE

Matt Ryan, Oracle

Andy Sauer, Sentinel Blue

Ellen Severson, Defense Finance and Accounting Service

Colby Shomaker, Gridiron IT Solutions, LLC

Melisa N. Stivaletti, Guidehouse

Alexandria Swope, Department of the Air Force

Maj La'Neishea Taylor, USAF, 83 NOS

Kevin Thiele, Accenture GmbH

Jason Thomas, USAFE-AFAFRICA A6

Greg Tomchick, Valor Cybersecurity

Jonathan M. Villalobos, NAVWAR PEO Digital

Christian Weber, Capgemini

