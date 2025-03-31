Aerospace Composites Solutions Launches Operations In New $18.0 Million Morgantown Facility

ACS's new 150,000-square-foot facility in Morgantown, Kentucky

State-of-the-art complex positions Kentucky manufacturer for aerospace industry growth.

- Matt Shieman, President of ACSMORGANTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aerospace Composites Solutions (ACS), a comprehensive composites design and manufacturing company focused on boosting aircraft performance and capabilities, today announced the completion of its relocation to a new 150,000-square-foot facility in Morgantown, Kentucky. Originally announced in July 2023, this advanced facility represents a $18 million investment and will support the company's growing demand for high-performance composite solutions with a plan to create 72 new full-time jobs in Butler County.“This facility transforms our capabilities to meet aerospace industry demands,” said Matt Shieman, President of ACS.“With the larger building and investments in new equipment, we have more than quadrupled our manufacturing capacity and are now better equipped to serve our aerospace partners with faster turnaround, higher precision, and greater innovation. We're grateful for the support from the local community and the state of Kentucky, and we're excited about the opportunities this expansion brings for both our company and the region."Strategic Advantages of the New ACS Facility● Location: Located in Lot 1 (the first Build-Ready-certified location in Morgantown) of the Morgantown Industrial Park right off Interstate 165● Key Features: 15,000-square-foot contamination-controlled area, new 50' gas oven, 20' autoclave, 2 new self-contained paint booths, climate-controlled,positive pressure facility to reduce particulates● Workforce Development: Hiring for additional team members is scheduled to begin in Q2 2025● Operational impact: Increased production capacity of more than 4x and enhanced process capabilities allow ACS to serve a broader aerospace customer baseStrengthening Kentucky's Aerospace EcosystemThe expansion solidifies ACS's position as a critical supplier across key aerospace segments including Aerial Firefighting, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Business Aviation, and Defense. With AS9100 certification and deep regulatory expertise, ACS delivers flight-ready composite solutions that meet the most stringent airworthiness requirements. The new facility's capabilities now help to position Kentucky at the forefront of advanced aerospace manufacturing.“We're not just expanding our footprint-we're elevating what's possible in composites manufacturing,” added Shieman.“This investment allows us to lead in manufacturing the next generation of composites solutions for our aerospace partners while creating career opportunities right here in Morgantown.”About Aerospace Composites SolutionsAerospace Composites Solutions (ACS) is a trusted engineering and manufacturing partner for mission-critical composite solutions serving the global aerospace industry. Headquartered in Morgantown, Kentucky, ACS combines advanced composites technologies with full vertical integration - delivering everything from rapid prototyping to certified production within its 150,000-square-foot manufacturing center.To learn more about ACS, visit composites .

