Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights In Zealand Pharma As Of March 31, 2025
|
Date
| Number of shares
(nominal value of DKK 1 each)
| Share capital
(nominal value in DKK)
|Number of voting rights
|March 31, 2025
|71,051,296
|71,051,296
|71,051,296
The Company's Articles of Association are available on the Company's website .
# # #
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the United States. For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit .
Contact
Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...
Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...
Neshat Ahmadi
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment