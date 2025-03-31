Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights In Zealand Pharma As Of March 31, 2025


2025-03-31 05:15:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement – No. 8 / 2025

Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma as of March 31, 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 31, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("the Company" or“Zealand Pharma”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which changes to its share capital have occurred.

In Company Announcement No. 5 / 2025 dated March 20, 2025, Zealand Pharma announced a share capital increase due to the exercise of employee warrants. Following this announcement, the table below details the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma as of March 31, 2025.


Date 		Number of shares
(nominal value of DKK 1 each) 		Share capital
(nominal value in DKK) 		Number of voting rights
March 31, 2025 71,051,296 71,051,296 71,051,296

The Company's Articles of Association are available on the Company's website .

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the United States. For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit .

Contact
Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...

Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...

Neshat Ahmadi
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...


MENAFN31032025004107003653ID1109376149

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search