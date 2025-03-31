Microvast Reports 2024 Financial Results



Revenue increased 23.9% year over year to $379.8 million in FY 2024

Record quarterly revenue of $113.4 million, up 8.4% year over year in Q4 2024 Gross margin increased from 18.7% to 31.5%, a 12.8 percentage point improvement year over year, with Q4 2024 gross margin of 36.6% compared to 22.0% in Q4 2023

STAFFORD, Texas, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) (“Microvast” or the“Company”), a global leader in advanced battery technologies, announced today its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (“Q4 2024” and“FY 2024,” respectively).

“We achieved record quarterly revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024, beating revenue guidance. This brings our full year revenue growth to 23.9% and we delivered these revenues at a gross margin also above guidance. The revenue growth achieved in EMEA is encouraging and we would expect to continue this growth into 2025,” said Yang Wu, Microvast's Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.“In APAC, we are underway with our Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion and anticipate to have this additional capacity online in the fourth quarter of 2025 to meet increasing customer demand as we prioritize uncovering new opportunities and market segments. Our backlog has grown to $401.3 million as regional demand for our technology continues to rapidly grow. We have realized great successes in the global heavy industrials segment and the maturing Korean market. The significant strides we've made in operational efficiencies in the second half of 2024 will continue into 2025 as our core focus remains on achieving sustainable profitability.”

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Record yearly revenue of $379.8 million, compared to $306.6 million in 2023, an increase of 23.9%

Gross margin increased to 31.5% from 18.7% in 2023; Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin increased to 32.4%, up from 20.7% in 2023

Operating expenses of $238.3 million, compared to $165.9 million in 2023; Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses of $210.9 million, compared to $107.1 million in 2023

Net loss of $195.5 million, compared to net loss of $106.4 million in 2023; Non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $84.6 million, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $41.6 million in 2023

Net loss per share of $0.61 compared to net loss per share of $0.34 in 2023; Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of $0.27, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of $0.13 in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of negative $44.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of negative $19.6 million in 2023

Capital expenditures of $49.9 million, compared to $186.8 million in 2023, and were driven by investments in manufacturing capacity expansions in Huzhou, China.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment of $109.6 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $93.8 million as of December 31, 2023

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Record quarterly revenue of $113.4 million, compared to $104.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 8.4%

Gross margin increased to 36.6% from 22.0% in Q4 2023; Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin increased to 36.7%, up from 23.5% in Q4 2023

Generated $2.8 million cash from operations due to operational efficiency gains and non-cash adjustments

Operating expenses of $43.2 million, compared to $46.0 million in Q4 2023; Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses of $42.8 million, compared to $34.3 million in Q4 2023

Net loss of $82.3 million, compared to net loss of $24.6 million in Q4 2023; Non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $0.6 million, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $11.4 million in Q4 2023

Net loss per share of $0.26 compared to net loss per share of $0.08 in Q4 2023; Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of $0.01, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of $0.04 in Q4 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.6 million in Q4 2023

Please refer to the tables at the end of this press release for reconciliations of gross profit to non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, net loss to non-GAAP adjusted net loss, non-GAAP EBITDA to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

2025 Outlook

For 2025, the Company is targeting a revenue growth of 18% to 25% year over year and revenue guidance of $450 million to $475 million

Continued regional efficiencies and utilization increases, providing a Company gross margin target of 30%

Targeting Huzhou Phase 3.2 production in Q4 2025, increasing our production capacity to meet strong customer demand

Focus on new customer wins that will continue to expand our presence in differentiated commercial vehicle markets as OEM product lines and segments continue to electrify

About Microvast

Microvast is a global leader in providing battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. With a legacy of over 18 years, Microvast has consistently delivered cutting-edge battery systems that empower a cleaner and more sustainable future. The company's innovative approach and dedication to excellence have positioned it as a trusted partner for customers around the world. Founded in 2006 in Stafford, Texas, Microvast holds more than 775 patents that enable solutions for today's electrification needs.

