Microvast Reports 2024 Financial Results
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|73,007
|$
|44,541
|Restricted cash, current
|36,572
|37,477
|Short-term investments
|-
|5,634
|Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $5,090 and $4,571 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
|120,626
|138,717
|Notes receivable
|7,579
|23,736
|Inventories, net
|143,327
|149,749
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|27,019
|25,752
|Assets held for sale
|19,896
|-
|Total Current Assets
|428,026
|425,606
|Restricted cash, non-current
|22
|6,171
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|478,189
|620,667
|Land use rights, net
|11,371
|11,984
|Acquired intangible assets, net
|2,607
|3,136
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|17,628
|19,507
|Other non-current assets
|14,024
|9,661
|Total Assets
|$
|951,867
|$
|1,096,732
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|64,940
|$
|112,618
|Advance from customers
|43,678
|43,087
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|98,456
|148,284
|Amounts due to related parties
|5
|-
|Income tax payables
|652
|655
|Short-term bank borrowings
|70,666
|35,392
|Notes payable
|51,756
|63,374
|Total Current Liabilities
|330,153
|403,410
|Long-term bank borrowings
|41,062
|43,761
|Long-term bonds payable
|43,157
|43,157
|Warrant liability
|290
|67
|Share-based compensation liability
|98
|199
|Operating lease liabilities
|14,596
|17,087
|Convertible loan with shareholder measured at fair value
|104,613
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|30,003
|24,861
|Total Liabilities
|$
|563,972
|$
|532,542
|Total Equity
|$
|387,895
|$
|564,190
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|951,867
|$
|1,096,732
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Revenues
|$
|379,801
|$
|306,617
|Cost of revenues
|(260,249
|)
|(249,390
|)
|Gross profit
|119,552
|57,227
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative expenses
|(81,486
|)
|(96,787
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(41,065
|)
|(45,004
|)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(22,576
|)
|(23,614
|)
|Impairment loss of long-lived assets
|(93,173
|)
|(504
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(238,300
|)
|(165,909
|)
|Subsidy income
|2,658
|1,953
|Loss from operations
|(116,090
|)
|(106,729
|)
|Other income and expenses:
|Interest income
|742
|3,609
|Interest expense
|(9,711
|)
|(2,628
|)
|Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan
|(79,960
|)
|59
|Gain on debt restructuring
|9,406
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|156
|(713
|)
|Loss before provision for income tax
|(195,457
|)
|(106,402
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|(10
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(195,457
|)
|$
|(106,412
|)
|Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|(76
|)
|Net loss attributable to Microvast Holdings, Inc.'s shareholders
|(195,457
|)
|(106,336
|)
|Net loss per common share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.61
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per share of common stock:
|Basic and diluted
|318,462,843
|310,909,379
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Revenues
|$
|113,387
|$
|104,575
|Cost of revenues
|(71,867
|)
|(81,551
|)
|Gross profit
|41,520
|23,024
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative expenses
|(22,340
|)
|(27,913
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(8,774
|)
|(11,395
|)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(6,996
|)
|(6,698
|)
|Impairment loss of long-lived assets
|(5,134
|)
|(31
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(43,244
|)
|(46,037
|)
|Subsidy income
|307
|797
|Loss from operations
|(1,417
|)
|(22,216
|)
|Other income and expenses:
|Interest income
|191
|128
|Interest expense
|(1,595
|)
|(1,191
|)
|Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan
|(81,200
|)
|84
|Gain on debt restructuring
|1,249
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|449
|(1,386
|)
|Loss before provision for income tax
|(82,323
|)
|(24,581
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|(10
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(82,323
|)
|$
|(24,591
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|-
|(55
|)
|Net loss attributable to Microvast Holdings, Inc.'s shareholders
|$
|(82,323
|)
|$
|(24,536
|)
|Net loss per common share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per share of common stock
|Basic and diluted
|322,327,294
|314,966,888
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(195,457
|)
|$
|(106,412
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|844
|1,947
|Gain on debt restructuring
|(9,406
|)
|-
|Interest expense
|2,248
|-
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|30,057
|22,141
|Amortization of land use rights and intangible assets
|775
|787
|Noncash lease expenses
|2,686
|2,764
|Share-based compensation
|30,840
|64,971
|Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan
|79,960
|(59
|)
|Allowance of credit losses
|3,743
|236
|Write-down for obsolete inventories
|3,286
|3,613
|Impairment loss from long-lived assets
|93,173
|504
|Product warranty
|12,826
|12,688
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Notes receivable
|6,488
|(25,338
|)
|Accounts receivable
|8,791
|(21,759
|)
|Inventories
|(546
|)
|(74,406
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,289
|(14,291
|)
|Amounts due from/to related parties
|5
|-
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|(1,780
|)
|(5,446
|)
|Other non-current assets
|(973
|)
|(547
|)
|Notes payable
|(9,911
|)
|(3,507
|)
|Accounts payable
|(44,523
|)
|68,576
|Advance from customers
|836
|(10,949
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(16,486
|)
|6,602
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,607
|)
|2,266
|Other non-current liabilities
|3,656
|316
|Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
|2,814
|(75,303
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(27,721
|)
|(186,788
|)
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|10,005
|1,649
|Purchase of short-term investments
|-
|(5,966
|)
|Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments
|5,564
|25,500
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(12,152
|)
|(165,605
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from bank borrowings
|101,517
|47,852
|Repayment of bonds payable
|-
|(692
|)
|Repayment of bank borrowings
|(66,248
|)
|(14,119
|)
|Convertible loan borrowed from a shareholder
|25,000
|-
|Payment for debt issue costs
|(525
|)
|-
|Deferred payment related to purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(22,155
|)
|-
|Net cash generated from financing activities
|37,589
|33,041
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|(6,839
|)
|(6,561
|)
|Increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|21,412
|(214,428
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year
|88,189
|302,617
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year
|$
|109,601
|$
|88,189
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - continued
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|73,007
|$
|44,541
|Restricted cash
|36,594
|43,648
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|109,601
|$
|88,189
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenues
|$
|113,387
|$
|104,575
|$
|379,801
|$
|306,617
|Cost of revenues
|(71,867
|)
|(81,551
|)
|(260,249
|)
|(249,390
|)
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|41,520
|$
|23,024
|$
|119,552
|$
|57,227
|Gross margin
|36.6
|%
|22.0
|%
|31.5
|%
|18.7
|%
|Non-cash settled share-based compensation (included in cost of revenues)
|89
|1,532
|3,479
|6,091
|Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP)
|$
|41,609
|$
|24,556
|$
|123,031
|$
|63,318
|Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP)
|36.7
|%
|23.5
|%
|32.4
|%
|20.7
|%
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET LOSS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(82,323
|)
|$
|(24,591
|)
|$
|(195,457
|)
|$
|(106,412
|)
|Changes in fair value of warrant and convertible loan*
|81,200
|(84
|)
|79,960
|(59
|)
|Non-cash settled share-based compensation*
|551
|13,318
|30,849
|64,920
|Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP)
|$
|(572
|)
|$
|(11,357
|)
|$
|(84,648
|)
|$
|(41,551
|)
*The tax effect of the adjustments was nil.
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net loss per common share-Basic and diluted (GAAP)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.61
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|Changes in fair value of warrant and convertible loan per common share
|0.25
|-
|0.25
|-
|Non-cash settled share-based compensation per common share
|-
|0.04
|0.09
|0.21
|Adjusted net loss per common share-Basic and diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(82,323
|)
|$
|(24,591
|)
|$
|(195,457
|)
|$
|(106,412
|)
|Interest expense, net
|1,404
|1,063
|8,969
|(981
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|10
|-
|10
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,809
|7,692
|30,832
|22,928
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|(73,110
|)
|$
|(15,826
|)
|$
|(155,656
|)
|$
|(84,455
|)
|Changes in fair value of warrant and convertible loan
|81,200
|(84
|)
|79,960
|(59
|)
|Non-cash settled share-based compensation
|551
|13,318
|30,849
|64,920
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|8,641
|$
|(2,592
|)
|$
|(44,847
|)
|$
|(19,594
|)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment