Fairfax Announces Hybrid Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Details
Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend and vote at the hybrid meeting both in-person and virtually through a web-based platform at . Shareholders attending virtually are encouraged to access the webcast of the meeting early, access for which will commence at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Additional instructions may be found in Fairfax's management proxy circular as well as in our virtual AGM user guide which has been posted on our website at: . Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the management proxy circular.
Questions can also be submitted in advance of the annual shareholders meeting by e-mailing them to ... by no later than 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 8, 2025. These questions, in addition to those being sent live through the platform during the meeting, will be received by Fairfax's moderator, Jeff Stacey, Chairman and CEO, Stacey Muirhead Capital Management Ltd., who will facilitate the Q&A session.
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment