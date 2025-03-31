Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial And Operating Results

Key Highlights



Completed the refinancing of our term loan on favorable terms resulting in an increase in liquidity

Generated full-year sales volumes of 12,667 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (51% oil)

Continued to lower capex per well, outperforming AFE estimates

AGI facility online and treated 1.8 Bcf for the fourth quarter of 2024

Spud two additional wells in Monument Draw in December to commence 2025 six-well activity plan

Year-end 2024 reserves of approximately 64.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBoe”) with a standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of approximately $447.7 million Terminated the previously announced Merger Agreement with Fury



Management Comments

The Company concluded its 2024 six-well campaign ahead of planned timing and under budget on each pad. Final well capital remains under $950 per lateral foot. The completed pad wells are producing ahead of type curve with the newest pad averaging over 811 Boe/d across the initial 120 days online, the second pad exceeding 747 Boe/d across the initial 275 days online and the first pad exceeding 1,085 Boe/d across 404 days on production. In December 2024, the Company also commenced drilling operations in Monument Draw as part of its 2025 six-well activity plan. As of the date of this release, the Company has drilled four of these wells in Monument Draw and has commenced completion operations on the first two wells. All wells are ahead of plan and under budget. The final two wells are permitted in the Company's West Quito asset area with additional permits and drilling pads being built in Hackberry Draw.

During the fourth quarter 2024, the acid gas injection (“AGI”) facility treated approximately 20 MMcf/d average and returned approximately 16 MMcf/d of sweet gas to the Company for sales to its midstream partner. To date, the AGI facility has processed more than 6.9 Bcf of sour gas and allowed the Company to realize substantial savings compared to treating alternatives.

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the fourth quarter of 2024 were 12,750 Boe/d (55% oil) and $49.7 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 12,022 Boe/d (46% oil) and $47.2 million, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 is primarily attributable to an approximate 728 Boe/d increase in average daily production partially offset by a $0.22 decrease in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges). Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 96.9% of the average NYMEX oil price during the fourth quarter of 2024. Realized hedge gains totaled approximately less than $0.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Lease operating and workover expense was $11.26 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $11.87 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily a result of the increase in average daily production. Gathering and other expenses were $10.45 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $13.31 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in gathering and other expenses per Boe is primarily related to the start-up of the AGI facility and lower treating fees associated compared to the Valkyrie (liquid redox) plant. General and administrative expenses were $6.04 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $4.93 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in general and administrative expense is primarily attributable to an increase in audit, legal and transaction costs associated with the terminated merger with Fury Resources. Excluding non-recurring charges, general and administrative expenses would have been $3.22 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $3.78 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $30.9 million and a net loss of $1.88 per share available to common stockholders. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted diluted net loss available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $0.7 million or an adjusted diluted net loss of $0.04 per common share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $18.0 million as compared to $10.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $162.1 million of indebtedness outstanding. Total liquidity on December 31, 2024, made up of cash and cash equivalents, was $19.7 million.

On January 9, 2025, the Company incurred incremental term loans in the aggregate principal amount of $63.0 million, resulting in a net increase in liquidity of $61.3 million.

For further discussion on our liquidity and balance sheet, as well as recent developments, refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis and Risk Factors in the Company's Form 10-K.

Merger Agreement with Fury Resources

Subsequent to several amendments to the previously disclosed Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 14, 2023 (as amended, the“Merger Agreement”) and upon the failure of Fury Resources, Inc. to meet the funding and closing requirements of the Merger Agreement, the Company terminated the Merger.

Refinanced Term Loan Agreement

On December 26, 2024, the Company entered into the Second Amended and Restated Senior Secured Credit Agreement with Fortress Credit Corp., as administrative agent, and certain other financial institutions, as lenders (the“2024 Term Loan Agreement”). Pursuant to the 2024 Term Loan Agreement, the Company entered into an initial term loan facility in the aggregate principal amount of $162.0 million, funded on December 26, 2024 and an incremental term loan facility in the aggregate principal amount of up to $63.0 million. On January 9, 2025, the Company entered into the First Amendment to the 2024 Term Loan Agreement and incurred $63.0 million of Incremental Term Loans (the“2024 Amended Term Loan Agreement”), resulting in total outstanding borrowings of $225.0 million.

The maturity date of the 2024 Amended Term Loan Agreement is December 26, 2028.

All obligations under the Company's existing term loan agreement were refunded, refinanced and repaid in full by the loans under the 2024 Term Loan Agreement as the net proceeds of the 2024 Term Loan Agreement were used to repay all outstanding indebtedness under the existing term loan agreement in an aggregate amount of approximately $152.1 million, including accrued and unpaid interest, and to pay related fees and expenses related to the new credit agreement.

The Company is required to make scheduled quarterly amortization payments in an aggregate principal amount equal to 2.50% of the aggregate principal amount of the loans outstanding commencing with the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025. Under the 2024 Amended Term Loan Agreement, the Company must make scheduled amortization payments in the aggregate amount of $16.9 million in 2025 and $22.5 million in 2026.

