Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial And Operating Results
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Operating revenues:
|Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:
|Oil
|$
|43,934
|$
|39,562
|$
|174,607
|$
|183,634
|Natural gas
|447
|2,429
|(2,213
|)
|11,057
|Natural gas liquids
|5,118
|4,921
|20,822
|23,814
|Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales
|49,499
|46,912
|193,216
|218,505
|Other
|154
|330
|677
|2,257
|Total operating revenues
|49,653
|47,242
|193,893
|220,762
|Operating expenses:
|Production:
|Lease operating
|11,082
|10,656
|45,275
|44,864
|Workover and other
|2,127
|2,480
|5,215
|7,149
|Taxes other than income
|2,366
|2,266
|11,238
|11,943
|Gathering and other
|12,263
|14,718
|54,117
|63,575
|General and administrative
|7,091
|5,453
|18,356
|19,025
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|14,155
|12,337
|52,926
|56,624
|Impairment of contract asset
|18,511
|-
|18,511
|-
|Total operating expenses
|67,595
|47,910
|205,638
|203,180
|(Loss) income from operations
|(17,942
|)
|(668
|)
|(11,745
|)
|17,582
|Other income (expenses):
|Net (loss) gain on derivative contracts
|(1,624
|)
|42,430
|2,308
|12,689
|Interest expense and other
|4,853
|(9,074
|)
|(14,956
|)
|(33,319
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(7,489
|)
|-
|(7,489
|)
|-
|Total other income expenses
|(4,260
|)
|33,356
|(20,137
|)
|(20,630
|)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(22,202
|)
|32,688
|(31,882
|)
|(3,048
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(22,202
|)
|$
|32,688
|$
|(31,882
|)
|$
|(3,048
|)
|Preferred dividends
|(8,679
|)
|(5,695
|)
|(32,219
|)
|(12,047
|)
|Net (loss) income available to common stockholders
|$
|(30,881
|)
|$
|26,993
|$
|(64,101
|)
|$
|(15,095
|)
|Net (loss) income per share of common stock:
|Basic
|$
|(1.88
|)
|$
|1.64
|$
|(3.90
|)
|$
|(0.92
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(1.88
|)
|$
|1.63
|$
|(3.90
|)
|$
|(0.92
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|16,457
|16,457
|16,457
|16,441
|Diluted
|16,457
|16,517
|16,457
|16,441
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|19,712
|$
|57,529
|Accounts receivable, net
|26,298
|23,021
|Assets from derivative contracts
|6,969
|8,992
|Restricted cash
|91
|90
|Prepaids and other
|982
|907
|Total current assets
|54,052
|90,539
|Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):
|Evaluated
|816,186
|755,482
|Unevaluated
|49,091
|58,909
|Gross oil and natural gas properties
|865,277
|814,391
|Less - accumulated depletion
|(497,272
|)
|(445,975
|)
|Net oil and natural gas properties
|368,005
|368,416
|Other operating property and equipment:
|Other operating property and equipment
|4,663
|4,640
|Less - accumulated depreciation
|(2,455
|)
|(1,817
|)
|Net other operating property and equipment
|2,208
|2,823
|Other noncurrent assets:
|Assets from derivative contracts
|4,052
|4,877
|Operating lease right of use assets
|453
|1,027
|Other assets
|2,278
|17,656
|Total assets
|$
|431,048
|$
|485,338
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|52,682
|$
|66,525
|Liabilities from derivative contracts
|12,330
|17,191
|Current portion of long-term debt
|12,246
|50,106
|Operating lease liabilities
|406
|594
|Total current liabilities
|77,664
|134,416
|Long-term debt, net
|145,535
|140,276
|Other noncurrent liabilities:
|Liabilities from derivative contracts
|6,954
|16,058
|Asset retirement obligations
|19,156
|17,458
|Operating lease liabilities
|84
|490
|Other
|-
|2,084
|Commitments and contingencies
|Temporary equity:
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock: 138,000 shares and 98,000 shares
|177,535
|106,535
|of $0.0001 par value authorized, issued and outstanding as of
|December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized;
|16,456,563 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|and 2023
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|288,993
|321,012
|Accumulated deficit
|(284,875
|)
|(252,993
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,120
|68,021
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|431,048
|$
|485,338
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(22,202
|)
|$
|32,688
|$
|(31,882
|)
|$
|(3,048
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by
|operating activities:
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|14,155
|12,337
|52,926
|56,624
|Impairment of contract asset
|18,511
|-
|18,511
|-
|Stock-based compensation, net
|12
|161
|152
|(1,070
|)
|Unrealized gain on derivative contracts
|1,648
|(45,403
|)
|(11,116
|)
|(21,934
|)
|Amortization/accretion of financing related costs
|1,469
|1,826
|6,418
|7,615
|Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
|7,489
|-
|7,489
|-
|Accrued settlements on derivative contracts
|1,505
|(2,587
|)
|403
|259
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability
|(761
|)
|530
|(2,084
|)
|(2,052
|)
|Other expense (income)
|46
|214
|324
|358
|Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital
|21,872
|(234
|)
|41,141
|36,752
|Changes in working capital
|(15,186
|)
|6,758
|(5,786
|)
|(19,163
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|6,686
|6,524
|35,355
|17,589
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Oil and natural gas capital expenditures
|(12,847
|)
|(16,196
|)
|(64,625
|)
|(46,288
|)
|Proceeds received from sales of oil and natural gas assets
|-
|3,740
|7,015
|4,929
|Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties
|-
|-
|(47
|)
|-
|Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures
|(4
|)
|(17
|)
|(23
|)
|(153
|)
|Contract asset
|-
|(3,705
|)
|(7,737
|)
|(10,308
|)
|Other
|(6
|)
|1,439
|(26
|)
|(25
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(12,857
|)
|(14,739
|)
|(65,443
|)
|(51,845
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings
|162,000
|-
|162,000
|-
|Repayments of borrowings
|(147,726
|)
|(10,027
|)
|(200,109
|)
|(35,093
|)
|Payment of deferred financing costs
|(8,225
|)
|-
|(8,400
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
|-
|33,182
|38,781
|94,607
|Merger deposit
|(10,000
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Other
|-
|(1
|)
|-
|(455
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(3,951
|)
|23,154
|(7,728
|)
|59,059
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(10,122
|)
|14,939
|(37,816
|)
|24,803
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|29,925
|42,680
|57,619
|32,816
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|19,803
|$
|57,619
|$
|19,803
|$
|57,619
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Years Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Production volumes:
|Crude oil (MBbls)
|643
|510
|2,363
|2,415
|Natural gas (MMcf)
|1,861
|2,102
|7,814
|8,718
|Natural gas liquids (MBbls)
|220
|246
|971
|1,163
|Total (MBoe)
|1,173
|1,106
|4,636
|5,031
|Average daily production (Boe/d)
|12,750
|12,022
|12,667
|13,784
|Average prices:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|68.33
|$
|77.57
|$
|73.89
|$
|76.04
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|0.24
|1.16
|(0.28
|)
|1.27
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|23.26
|20.00
|21.44
|20.48
|Total per Boe
|42.20
|42.42
|41.68
|43.43
|Cash effect of derivative contracts:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|(8.99
|)
|$
|(10.43
|)
|$
|(11.32
|)
|$
|(7.76
|)
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|3.12
|1.12
|2.30
|1.09
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total per Boe
|0.02
|(2.69
|)
|(1.90
|)
|(1.84
|)
|Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|59.34
|$
|67.14
|$
|62.57
|$
|68.28
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|3.36
|2.28
|2.02
|2.36
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|23.26
|20.00
|21.44
|20.48
|Total per Boe
|42.22
|39.73
|39.78
|41.59
|Average cost per Boe:
|Production:
|Lease operating
|$
|9.45
|$
|9.63
|$
|9.77
|$
|8.92
|Workover and other
|1.81
|2.24
|1.12
|1.42
|Taxes other than income
|2.02
|2.05
|2.42
|2.37
|Gathering and other
|10.45
|13.31
|11.67
|12.64
|General and administrative, as adjusted (1)
|3.21
|3.63
|2.72
|3.39
|Depletion
|11.71
|10.80
|11.06
|10.97
|(1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
|General and administrative:
|General and administrative, as reported
|$
|6.04
|$
|4.93
|$
|3.96
|$
|3.78
|Stock-based compensation:
|Non-cash
|(0.01
|)
|(0.15
|)
|(0.03
|)
|0.21
|Non-recurring (charges) credits and other:
|Cash
|(2.82
|)
|(1.15
|)
|(1.21
|)
|(0.60
|)
|General and administrative, as adjusted(2)
|$
|3.21
|$
|3.63
|$
|2.72
|$
|3.39
|Total operating costs, as reported
|$
|29.77
|$
|32.16
|$
|28.94
|$
|29.13
|Total adjusting items
|(2.83
|)
|(1.30
|)
|(1.24
|)
|(0.39
|)
|Total operating costs, as adjusted(3)
|$
|26.94
|$
|30.86
|$
|27.70
|$
|28.74
________________________
(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.
(3) Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts )
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|As Reported:
|Net (loss) income available to common stockholders - diluted (1)
|$
|(30,881
|)
|$
|26,993
|$
|(64,101
|)
|$
|(15,095
|)
|Impact of Selected Items:
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:
|Crude oil
|$
|96
|$
|(38,604
|)
|$
|(10,371
|)
|$
|(22,601
|)
|Natural gas
|1,552
|(6,799
|)
|(745
|)
|667
|Total mark-to-market non-cash charge
|1,648
|(45,403
|)
|(11,116
|)
|(21,934
|)
|Impairment of contract asset
|18,511
|-
|18,511
|-
|Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
|7,489
|-
|7,489
|-
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability
|(761
|)
|529
|(2,084
|)
|(2,053
|)
|Non-recurring charges (credits)
|3,310
|1,268
|5,609
|3,042
|Selected items, before income taxes
|30,197
|(43,606
|)
|18,409
|(20,945
|)
|Income tax effect of selected items
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Selected items, net of tax
|$
|30,197
|$
|(43,606
|)
|$
|18,409
|$
|(20,945
|)
|Net (loss) available to common stockholders, as adjusted (2)
|$
|(684
|)
|$
|(16,613
|)
|$
|(45,692
|)
|$
|(36,040
|)
|Diluted net (loss) income per common share, as reported
|$
|(1.88
|)
|$
|1.63
|$
|(3.90
|)
|$
|(0.92
|)
|Impact of selected items
|1.84
|(2.65
|)
|1.12
|(1.29
|)
|Diluted net (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(1.02
|)
|$
|(2.78
|)
|$
|(2.21
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|6,686
|$
|6,524
|$
|35,355
|$
|17,589
|Changes in working capital
|15,186
|(6,758
|)
|5,786
|19,163
|Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital
|21,872
|(234
|)
|41,141
|36,752
|Cash components of selected items
|2,611
|4,707
|6,012
|3,301
|Income tax effect of selected items
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1)
|$
|24,483
|$
|4,473
|$
|47,153
|$
|40,053
________________________
(1) Amount reflects net (loss) income available to common stockholders on a diluted basis for earnings per share purposes as calculated using the two-class method of computing earnings per share which is further described in Note 15, Earnings Per Share in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.
(2) Net (loss) income per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(3) The impact of selected items for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.5 million, due to the net (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.5 million and 16.4 million shares, respectively, due to the net (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Years Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(22,202
|)
|$
|32,688
|$
|(31,882
|)
|$
|(3,048
|)
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|6,135
|8,917
|29,009
|36,511
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|14,155
|12,337
|52,926
|56,624
|Impairment of contract asset
|18,511
|-
|18,511
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|12
|161
|152
|(1,070
|)
|Interest income
|(278
|)
|(525
|)
|(2,122
|)
|(1,243
|)
|Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
|7,489
|-
|7,489
|-
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
|1,648
|(45,403
|)
|(11,116
|)
|(21,934
|)
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability
|(761
|)
|529
|(2,084
|)
|(2,053
|)
|Merger Termination Payment
|(10,000
|)
|-
|(10,000
|)
|-
|Non-recurring charges (credits) and other
|3,310
|1,268
|5,609
|2,728
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|18,019
|$
|9,972
|$
|56,492
|$
|66,515
________________________
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(22,202
|)
|$
|21,628
|$
|(105
|)
|$
|(31,203
|)
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|6,135
|6,873
|7,610
|8,391
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|14,155
|12,533
|13,213
|13,025
|Impairment of contract asset
|18,511
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|12
|5
|36
|99
|Interest income
|(278
|)
|(509
|)
|(634
|)
|(701
|)
|Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
|7,489
|-
|-
|-
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
|1,648
|(28,091
|)
|(4,434
|)
|19,761
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability
|(761
|)
|41
|(436
|)
|(928
|)
|Merger Termination Payment
|(10,000
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Non-recurring charges (credits) and other
|3,310
|978
|384
|937
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|18,019
|$
|13,458
|$
|15,634
|$
|9,381
|Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)
|$
|56,492
________________________
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
| December 31,
2023
| September 30,
2023
| June 30,
2023
| March 31,
2023
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|32,688
|$
|(53,799
|)
|$
|(4,748
|)
|$
|22,811
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|8,917
|9,219
|9,366
|9,009
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|12,337
|13,426
|14,713
|16,148
|Stock-based compensation
|161
|(686
|)
|(772
|)
|227
|Interest income
|(525
|)
|(293
|)
|(234
|)
|(191
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
|(45,403
|)
|46,805
|(2,332
|)
|(21,004
|)
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability
|529
|(1,878
|)
|358
|(1,062
|)
|Non-recurring charges (credits) and other
|1,268
|831
|477
|152
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|9,972
|$
|13,625
|$
|16,828
|$
|26,090
|Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)
|$
|66,515
________________________
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment