Ellomay Capital Reports Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Of 2024
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Convenience Translation into US$ in thousands*
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|41,134
|51,127
|42,819
|Short term deposits
|-
|997
|-
|Restricted cash
|656
|810
|683
|Intangible asset from green certificates
|178
|553
|185
|Trade and other receivables
|20,734
|11,717
|21,583
|Derivatives asset short-term
|146
|275
|152
|Assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale
|-
|28,297
|-
|62,848
|93,776
|65,422
|Non-current assets
|Investment in equity accounted investee
|41,324
|31,772
|43,017
|Advances on account of investments
|547
|898
|569
|Fixed assets
|482,166
|407,982
|501,918
|Right-of-use asset
|34,315
|30,967
|35,721
|Restricted cash and deposits
|17,052
|17,386
|17,751
|Deferred tax
|9,039
|8,677
|9,409
|Long term receivables
|13,411
|10,446
|13,960
|Derivatives
|15,974
|10,948
|16,628
|613,828
|519,076
|638,973
|Total assets
|676,676
|612,852
|704,395
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities
|Current maturities of long-term bank loans
|21,316
|9,784
|22,189
|Current maturities of other long-term loans
|5,000
|5,000
|5,205
|Current maturities of debentures
|35,706
|35,200
|37,169
|Trade payables
|8,856
|5,249
|9,219
|Other payables
|10,896
|10,859
|11,342
|Current maturities of derivatives
|1,875
|4,643
|1,952
|Current maturities of lease liabilities
|714
|700
|743
|Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale
|-
|17,142
|-
|Warrants
|1,446
|84
|1,505
|85,809
|88,661
|89,324
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term lease liabilities
|25,324
|23,680
|26,361
|Long-term bank loans
|245,866
|237,781
|255,938
|Other long-term loans
|31,314
|29,373
|32,597
|Debentures
|155,823
|104,887
|162,206
|Deferred tax
|2,486
|2,516
|2,588
|Other long-term liabilities
|939
|855
|977
|Derivatives
|288
|-
|300
|462,040
|399,092
|480,967
|Total liabilities
|547,849
|487,753
|570,291
|Equity
|Share capital
|25,613
|25,613
|26,662
|Share premium
|86,271
|86,159
|89,805
|Treasury shares
|(1,736)
|(1,736)
|(1,807)
|Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests
|5,697
|5,697
|5,930
|Reserves
|14,338
|4,299
|14,925
|Accumulated deficit
|(12,019)
|(5,037)
|(12,511)
|Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
|118,164
|114,995
|123,004
|Non-Controlling Interest
|10,663
|10,104
|11,100
|Total equity
|128,827
|125,099
|134,104
|Total liabilities and equity
|676,676
|612,852
|704,395
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2024: euro 1 = US$ 1.041)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|For the three months ended December 31,
|For the year ended December 31,
|For the three months ended December 31,
|For the year ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands (except per share data)
|Convenience Translation into US$*
|Revenues
|8,678
|8,424
|40,467
|48,834
|9,033
|42,125
|Operating expenses
|(5,298)
|(5,460)
|(19,803)
|(22,861)
|(5,515)
|(20,614)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|(4,126)
|(4,265)
|(16,468)
|(16,012)
|(4,295)
|(17,143)
|Gross profit (loss)
|(746)
|(1,301)
|4,196
|9,961
|(777)
|4,368
|Project development costs
|(790)
|(2,025)
|(4,101)
|(4,465)
|(822)
|(4,269)
|General and administrative expenses
|(1,384)
|(1,320)
|(6,063)
|(5,283)
|(1,441)
|(6,311)
|Share of profit (loss) of equity accounted investee
|5,767
|(279)
|11,062
|4,320
|6,003
|11,515
|Other income, net
|524
|-
|3,409
|-
|545
|3,549
|Operating profit (loss)
|3,371
|(4,925)
|8,503
|4,533
|3,508
|8,852
|Financing income
|710
|345
|2,495
|8,747
|739
|2,597
|Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives and warrants, net
|(664)
|336
|1,140
|251
|(691)
|1,187
|Financing expenses in connection with projects finance
|(1,544)
|(1,465)
|(6,190)
|(6,077)
|(1,607)
|(6,444)
|Financing expenses in connection with debentures
|(1,762)
|(1,008)
|(6,641)
|(3,876)
|(1,834)
|(6,913)
|Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan
|(528)
|(541)
|(2,144)
|(2,014)
|(550)
|(2,232)
|Other financing expenses
|(13,099)
|(1,499)
|(8,311)
|(588)
|(13,636)
|(8,651)
|Financing expenses, net
|(16,887)
|(3,832)
|(19,651)
|(3,557)
|(17,579)
|(20,456)
|Profit (loss) before taxes on income
|(13,516)
|(8,757)
|(11,148)
|976
|(14,071)
|(11,604)
|Tax benefit
|1,475
|799
|1,547
|1,436
|1,535
|1,610
|Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations
|(12,041)
|(7,958)
|(9,601)
|2,412
|(12,536)
|(9,994)
|Profit (loss) from discontinued operation (net of tax)
|58
|(1,857)
|137
|(1,787)
|60
|143
|Profit (loss) for the period
|(11,983)
|(9,815)
|(9,464)
|625
|(12,476)
|(9,851)
|Profit (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|(10,887)
|(8,490)
|(6,982)
|2,219
|(11,333)
|(7,268)
|Non-controlling interests
|(1,096)
|(1,325)
|(2,482)
|(1,594)
|(1,143)
|(2,583)
|Profit (loss) for the period
|(11,983)
|(9,815)
|(9,464)
|625
|(12,476)
|(9,851)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) item
|that after initial recognition in comprehensive income (loss) were or will be transferred to profit or loss:
|Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
|13,159
|1,234
|8,007
|(7,949)
|13,698
|8,335
|Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations that were recognized in profit or loss
|-
|-
|255
|-
|-
|265
|Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges
|(3,781)
|(10,718)
|5,631
|39,431
|(3,937)
|5,861
|Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss
|1,108
|19,183
|(813)
|9,794
|1,154
|(846)
|Total other comprehensive income
|10,486
|9,699
|13,080
|41,276
|10,915
|13,615
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|11,354
|5,172
|10,039
|16,931
|11,818
|10,450
|Non-controlling interests
|(868)
|4,527
|3,041
|24,345
|(903)
|3,165
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|10,486
|9,699
|13,080
|41,276
|10,915
|13,615
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|(1,497)
|(116)
|3,616
|41,901
|(1,561)
|3,764
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|467
|(3,318)
|3,057
|19,150
|485
|3,182
|Non-controlling interests
|(1,964)
|3,202
|559
|22,751
|(2,046)
|582
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|(1,497)
|(116)
|3,616
|41,901
|(1,561)
|3,764
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2024: euro 1 = US $ 1.041)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (cont'd)
|For the three months ended December 31,
|For the year ended December 31,
|For the three months ended December 31,
|For the year ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands (except per share data)
|Convenience Translation into US$*
|Basic profit (loss) per share
|(0.85)
|(0.66)
|(0.54)
|0.17
|(0.91)
|(0.56)
|Diluted profit (loss) per share
|(0.85)
|(0.66)
|(0.54)
|0.17
|(0.91)
|(0.56)
|Basic profit (loss) per share continuing operations
|(0.85)
|(0.14)
|(0.55)
|0.31
|(0.91)
|(0.57)
|Diluted profit (loss) per share continuing operations
|(0.85)
|(0.14)
|(0.55)
|0.31
|(0.91)
|(0.57)
|Basic profit (loss) per share discontinued operation
|-
|(0.52)
|0.01
|(0.14)
|-
|0.01
|Diluted profit (loss) per share discontinued operation
|-
|(0.52)
|0.01
|(0.14)
|-
|0.01
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2024: euro 1 = US$ 1.041)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
| Attributable to shareholders of the Company
|Non-controlling Interests
|Total Equity
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Accumulated Deficit
|Treasury shares
|Translation reserve from foreign operations
|Hedging Reserve
|Interests Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests
|Total
|€ in thousands
|For the year ended
|December 31, 2024 (unaudited):
|Balance as at January 1, 2024
|25,613
|86,159
|(5,037)
|(1,736)
|385
|3,914
|5,697
|114,995
|10,104
|125,099
|Profit (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(6,982)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6,982)
|(2,482)
|(9,464)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,061
|1,978
|-
|10,039
|3,041
|13,080
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(6,982)
|-
|8,061
|1,978
|-
|3,057
|559
|3,616
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Share-based payments
|-
|112
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|112
|-
|112
|Balance as at December 31, 2024
|25,613
|86,271
|(12,019)
|(1,736)
|8,446
|5,892
|5,697
|118,164
|10,663
|128,827
|For the three months
|ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited):
|Balance as at September 30, 2024
|25,613
|86,250
|(1,132)
|(1,736)
|(4,377)
|7,361
|5,697
|117,676
|12,627
|130,303
|Profit (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(10,887)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(10,887)
|(1,096)
|(11,983)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12,823
|(1,469)
|-
|11,354
|(868)
|10,486
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(10,887)
|-
|12,823
|(1,469)
|-
|467
|(1,964)
|(1,497)
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Share-based payments
|-
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|-
|21
|Balance as at December 31, 2024
|25,613
|86,271
|(12,019)
|(1,736)
|8,446
|5,892
|5,697
|118,164
|10,663
|128,827
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Attributable to shareholders of the Company
|Non- controlling
|Total
|Interests
|Equity
|Accumulated deficit
|Treasury shares
| Translation reserve from
foreign operations
|Hedging Reserve
| Interests Transaction reserve with
non-controlling Interests
|Total
|€ in thousands
|For the year ended December 31, 2023 (audited):
|Balance as at January 1, 2023
|25,613
|86,038
|(7,256)
|(1,736)
|7,970
|(20,602)
|5,697
|95,724
|(12,647)
|83,077
|Profit (loss) for the year
|-
|-
|2,219
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,219
|(1,594)
|625
|Other comprehensive loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(7,585)
|24,516
|-
|16,931
|24,345
|41,276
|Total comprehensive loss for the year
|-
|-
|2,219
|-
|(7,585)
|24,516
|-
|19,150
|22,751
|41,901
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Share-based payments
|-
|121
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|121
|-
|121
|Balance as at December 31, 2023
|25,613
|86,159
|(5,037)
|(1,736)
|385
|3,914
|5,697
|114,995
|10,104
|125,099
|For the three months
|ended December 31, 2023 (unaudited):
|Balance as at September 30, 2023
|25,613
|86,131
|3,453
|(1,736)
|(801)
|(72)
|5,697
|118,285
|6,902
|125,187
|Profit (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(8,490)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(8,490)
|(1,325)
|(9,815)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,186
|3,986
|-
|5,172
|4,527
|9,699
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(8,490)
|-
|1,186
|3,986
|-
|(3,318)
|3,202
|(116)
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Share-based payments
|-
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|-
|28
|Balance as at December 31, 2023
|25,613
|86,159
|(5,037)
|(1,736)
|385
|3,914
|5,697
|114,995
|10,104
|125,099
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)
|Attributable to shareholders of the Company
|Non- controlling
|Total
|Interests
|Equity
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Accumulated deficit
|Treasury shares
| Translation reserve from
foreign operations
|Hedging Reserve
| Interests Transaction reserve with
non-controlling Interests
|Total
|Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2024: euro 1 = US$ 1.041)
|For the year ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited):
|Balance as at January 1, 2024
|26,662
|89,688
|(5,243)
|(1,807)
|401
|4,074
|5,930
|119,705
|10,518
|130,223
|Profit (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(7,268)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(7,268)
|(2,583)
|(9,851)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,391
|2,059
|-
|10,450
|3,165
|13,615
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(7,268)
|-
|8,391
|2,059
|-
|3,182
|582
|3,764
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Share-based payments
|-
|117
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|117
|-
|117
|Balance as at December 31, 2024
|26,662
|89,805
|(12,511)
|(1,807)
|8,792
|6,133
|5,930
|123,004
|11,100
|134,104
|For the three months
|ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited):
|Balance as at September 30, 2024
|26,662
|89,783
|(1,178)
|(1,807)
|(4,555)
|7,663
|5,930
|122,498
|13,146
|135,644
|Profit (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(11,333)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(11,333)
|(1,143)
|(12,476)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13,347
|(1,530)
|-
|11,817
|(903)
|10,914
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(11,333)
|-
|13,347
|(1,530)
|-
|484
|(2,046)
|(1,562)
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Share-based payments
|-
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|-
|22
|Balance as at December 31, 2024
|26,662
|89,805
|(12,511)
|(1,807)
|8,792
|6,133
|5,930
|123,004
|11,100
|134,104
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
|For the three months ended December 31,
|For the year ended December 31,
|For the three months ended December 31, 2024
|For year ended December 31, 2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Convenience Translation into US$*
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Profit (loss) for the period
|(11,983)
|(9,815)
|(9,464)
|625
|(12,476)
|(9,851)
|Adjustments for:
|Financing expenses, net
|16,887
|3,632
|19,247
|3,034
|17,579
|20,035
|Loss from settlement of derivatives contract
|266
|-
|316
|-
|277
|329
|Impairment losses on assets of disposal groups classified as held-for-sale
|-
|2,565
|405
|2,565
|-
|422
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,126
|4,378
|16,516
|16,473
|4,295
|17,193
|Share-based payment transactions
|21
|28
|112
|121
|22
|117
|Share of profits of equity accounted investees
|(5,767)
|279
|(11,062)
|(4,320)
|(6,003)
|(11,515)
|Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee
|-
|33
|-
|1,501
|-
|-
|Change in trade receivables and other receivables
|(5,606)
|(1,317)
|(8,824)
|(302)
|(5,836)
|(9,185)
|Change in other assets
|2,894
|69
|3,770
|(681)
|3,013
|3,924
|Change in receivables from concessions project
|-
|259
|793
|1,778
|-
|825
|Change in trade payables
|48
|(332)
|(31)
|(45)
|50
|(32)
|Change in other payables
|4,747
|(2,492)
|4,454
|(2,235)
|4,941
|4,636
|Tax benefit
|(1,475)
|(1,391)
|(1,552)
|(1,852)
|(1,535)
|(1,615)
|Income taxes refund (paid)
|277
|(473)
|623
|(912)
|288
|649
|Interest received
|605
|524
|2,537
|2,936
|630
|2,641
|Interest paid
|(2,618)
|(4,132)
|(9,873)
|(10,082)
|(2,725)
|(10,277)
|14,405
|1,630
|17,431
|7,979
|14,996
|18,147
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|2,422
|(8,185)
|7,967
|8,604
|2,520
|8,296
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|(22,894)
|(7,365)
|(72,922)
|(58,848)
|(23,832)
|(75,909)
|Interest paid capitalized to fixed assets
|(887)
|(2,283)
|(2,515)
|(2,283)
|(923)
|(2,618)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|-
|-
|9,267
|-
|-
|9,647
|Repayment of loan by an equity accounted investee
|-
|1,221
|-
|1,324
|-
|-
|Loan to an equity accounted investee
|-
|(60)
|-
|(128)
|-
|-
|Advances on account of investments
|-
|-
|(163)
|(421)
|-
|(170)
|Proceeds from advances on account of investments
|514
|297
|514
|2,218
|535
|535
|Proceeds in marketable securities
|-
|-
|-
|2,837
|-
|-
|Investment in settlement of derivatives, net
|(540)
|-
|(316)
|-
|(562)
|(329)
|Proceeds from (investment in) restricted cash, net
|532
|(53)
|689
|840
|554
|717
|Proceeds from (investment in) short term deposit
|2,408
|-
|1,004
|(1,092)
|2,507
|1,045
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(20,867)
|(8,243)
|(64,442)
|(55,553)
|(21,721)
|(67,082)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Issuance of warrants
|-
|-
|2,666
|-
|-
|2,775
|Cost associated with long-term loans
|(556)
|(690)
|(2,567)
|(1,877)
|(579)
|(2,672)
|Payment of principal of lease liabilities
|(2,276)
|(190)
|(2,941)
|(1,156)
|(2,369)
|(3,061)
|Proceeds from long-term loans
|175
|10,787
|19,482
|32,157
|182
|20,280
|Repayment of long-term loans
|(4,668)
|(5,746)
|(11,776)
|(12,736)
|(4,859)
|(12,258)
|Repayment of Debentures
|-
|-
|(35,845)
|(17,763)
|-
|(37,313)
|Proceeds from issuance of Debentures, net
|15,118
|-
|73,943
|55,808
|15,737
|76,972
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|7,793
|4,161
|42,962
|54,433
|8,112
|44,723
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
|3,330
|1,723
|3,092
|(2,387)
|3,467
|3,215
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(7,322)
|(10,544)
|(10,421)
|5,097
|(7,622)
|(10,848)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|48,456
|62,099
|51,127
|46,458
|50,441
|53,221
|Cash from (used in) disposal groups classified as held-for-sale
|-
|(428)
|428
|(428)
|-
|446
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|41,134
|51,127
|41,134
|51,127
|42,819
|42,819
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2024: euro 1 = US$ 1.041)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Operating Segments (Unaudited)
|Italy
|Spain
|USA
|Netherlands
|Israel
|Solar
| Subsidized Solar
Plants
| 28 MW
Solar
| Talasol
Solar
|Solar
|Biogas
|Dorad
|Manara Pumped Storage
|Solar*
| Total
reportable
segments
| Reconciliations
|Total consolidated
|For the year ended December 31, 2024
| € in thousands
|Revenues
|2,293
|2,974
|1,741
|18,365
|-
|15,094
|67,084
|-
|278
|107,829
|(67,362)
|40,467
|Operating expenses
|(109)
|(519)
|(593)
|(4,695)
|-
|(13,887)
|(50,065)
|-
|(142)
|(70,010)
|50,207
|(19,803)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|(89)
|(919)
|(1,088)
|(11,453)
|-
|(2,897)
|(2,489)
|-
|(48)
|(18,983)
|2,515
|(16,468)
|Gross profit (loss)
|2,095
|1,536
|60
|2,217
|-
|(1,690)
|14,530
|-
|88
|18,836
|(14,640)
|4,196
|Adjusted gross profit (loss)
|2,095
|1,536
|60
|2,217
|-
|(1,690)
|14,530
|-
|317 2
|19,065
|(14,869)
|4,196
|Project development costs
|(4,101)
|General and administrative expenses
|(6,063)
|Share of income of equity accounted investee
|11,062
|Other income, net
|3,409
|Operating profit
|8,503
|Financing income
|2,495
| Financing income in connection with
derivatives and warrants, net
|1,140
|Financing expenses in connection with projects finance
|(6,190)
|Financing expenses in connection with debentures
|(6,641)
|Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan
|(2,144)
|Other financing expenses
|(8,311)
|Financing expenses, net
|(19,651)
|Profit before taxes on income
|(11,148)
|Segment assets as at December 31, 2024
|67,546
|12,633
|19,403
|225,452
|55,564
|31,779
|109,579
|186,333
|-
|708,289
|(31,613)
|676,676
* The results of the Talmei Yosef solar plant are presented as a discontinued operation.
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to EBITDA (Unaudited)
|For the three months ended December 31,
|For the year ended December 31,
|For the three months ended December 31,
|For the year ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2024
|€ in thousands
|Convenience Translation into US$ in thousands*
|Net profit (loss) for the period
|(11,983)
|(9,815)
|(9,464)
|625
|(12,476)
|(9,851)
|Financing expenses, net
|16,887
|3,832
|19,651
|3,557
|17,579
|20,456
|Tax benefit
|(1,475)
|(799)
|(1,547)
|(1,436)
|(1,535)
|(1,610)
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,126
|4,265
|16,468
|16,012
|4,295
|17,143
|EBITDA
|7,555
|(2,517)
|25,108
|18,758
|7,863
|26,138
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2024: euro 1 = US$ 1.041)
Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Information for the Company's Debenture Holders
Financial Covenants
Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series C, Series D, Series E, Series F and Series G Debentures (together, the“ Debentures ”), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Items 4.A and 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 18, 2024, and below.
Net Financial Debt
As of December 31, 2024, the Company's Net Financial Debt, (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures), was approximately €159.4 million (consisting of approximately €308.53 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations, approximately million in connection with the Series C Debentures issuances (in July 2019, October 2020, February 2021 and October 2021), the Series D Convertible Debentures issuance (in February 2021), the Series E Secured Debentures issuance (in February 2023) and the Series F Debentures issuance (in January, April, August and November 2024)), net of approximately €41.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries). The Net Financial Debt and other information included in this disclosure do not include the issuance of the Company's Series G Debentures in February 2025.
Discussion concerning Warning Signs
Upon the issuance of the Company's Debentures, the Company undertook to comply with the“hybrid model disclosure requirements” as determined by the Israeli Securities Authority and as described in the Israeli prospectuses published in connection with the public offering of the company's Debentures. This model provides that in the event certain financial“warning signs” exist in the Company's consolidated financial results or statements, and for as long as they exist, the Company will be subject to certain disclosure obligations towards the holders of the Company's Debentures.
One possible“warning sign” is the existence of a working capital deficiency if the Company's Board of Directors does not determine that the working capital deficiency is not an indication of a liquidity problem. In examining the existence of warning signs as of December 31, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors noted the working capital deficiency as of December 31, 2024, in the amount of approximately €23 million. The Company's Board of Directors reviewed the Company's financial position, outstanding debt obligations and the Company's existing and anticipated cash resources and uses and determined that the existence of a working capital deficiency as of December 31, 2024, does not indicate a liquidity problem. In making such determination, the Company's Board of Directors noted the following: (i) the issuance of the Company's Series G Debentures in consideration for approximately NIS 211.7 million (net of offering expenses), which was completed after December 31, 2024 and therefore not reflected on the Company's balance sheet, (ii) the execution of the agreement to sell tax credits in connection with the US solar projects, which is expected to contribute approximately $19 million during the next twelve months, and (iii) the Company's positive cash flow from operating activities during 2023 and 2024.
Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Information for the Company's Debenture Holders (cont'd)
Information for the Company's Series C Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series C Debentures (as amended on June 6, 2022, the“ Series C Deed of Trust ”), includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for two consecutive quarters is a cause for immediate repayment. As of December 31, 2024, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series C Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) was approximately €118.8 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 57.3%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA,6 was 6.1.
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2024:
|For the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2024
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Loss for the period
|(9,464)
|Financing expenses, net
|19,651
|Taxes on income
|(1,547)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|16,468
|Share-based payments
|112
|Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model
|981
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series C Deed of Trust
|26,201
Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Information for the Company's Debenture Holders (cont'd)
Information for the Company's Series D Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series D Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of December 31, 2024, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) was approximately €118.8 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 57.3%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA7 was 6.
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2024:
|For the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2024
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Loss for the period
|(9,464)
|Financing expenses, net
|19,651
|Taxes on income
|(1,547)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|16,468
|Share-based payments
|112
|Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model
|981
|Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters8
|440
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series D Deed of Trust
|26,641
Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Information for the Company's Debenture Holders (cont'd)
Information for the Company's Series E Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series E Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series E Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of December 31, 2024, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series E Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) was approximately €118.8 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 57.3%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA9 was 6.
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2024:
|For the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2024
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Loss for the period
|(9,464)
|Financing expenses, net
|19,651
|Taxes on income
|(1,547)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|16,468
|Share-based payments
|112
|Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model
|981
|Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters10
|440
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series E Deed of Trust
|26,641
In connection with the undertaking included in Section 3.17.2 of Annex 6 of the Series E Deed of Trust, no circumstances occurred during the reporting period under which the rights to loans provided to Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (“ Ellomay Luzon Energy ”)), which were pledged to the holders of the Company's Series E Debentures, will become subordinate to the amounts owed by Ellomay Luzon Energy to Israel Discount Bank Ltd.
As of December 31, 2024, the value of the assets pledged to the holders of the Series E Debentures in the Company's books (unaudited) is approximately €41.3 million (approximately NIS 156.8 million based on the exchange rate as of such date).
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Information for the Company's Debenture Holders (cont'd)
Information for the Company's Series F Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series F Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series F Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of December 31, 2024, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series F Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) was approximately €118.4 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 57.4%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA11 was 6.
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2024:
|For the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2024
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Loss for the period
|(9,464)
|Financing expenses, net
|19,651
|Taxes on income
|(1,547)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|16,468
|Share-based payments
|112
|Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model
|981
|Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters12
|440
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series F Deed of Trust
|26,641
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Information for the Company's Debenture Holders (cont'd)
Information for the Company's Series G Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series G Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series G Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of December 31, 2024, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series G Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series G Deed of Trust) was approximately €118.4 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 57.4%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA13 was 6.
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series G Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2024:
|For the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2024
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Loss for the period
|(9,464)
|Financing expenses, net
|19,651
|Taxes on income
|(1,547)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|16,468
|Share-based payments
|112
|Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model
|981
|Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters14
|440
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series G Deed of Trust
|26,641
1 The revenues presented in the Company's financial results included in this press release are based on IFRS and do not take into account the adjustments included in the Company's investor presentation.
2 The gross profit of the Talmei Yosef solar plant located in Israel is adjusted to include income from the sale of electricity (approximately €1,264 thousand) and depreciation expenses (approximately €757 thousand) under the fixed asset model, which were not recognized as revenues and depreciation expenses, respectively, under the financial asset model as per IFRIC 12.
3 The amount of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest-bearing financial obligations provided above, includes an amount of approximately €4.7 million costs associated with such debt, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debt amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.
4 The amount of the debentures provided above includes an amount of approximately €6.9 million associated costs, which was capitalized and discount or premium and therefore offset from the debentures amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet. This amount also includes the accrued interest as at December 31, 2024 in the amount of approximately €2.1 million.
5 The project finance amount deducted from the calculation of Net Financial Debt includes project finance obtained from various sources, including financing entities and the minority shareholders in project companies held by the Company (provided in the form of shareholders' loans to the project companies).
6 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series C Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef solar plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments. The Series C Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series C Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures.”
7 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust). The Series D Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series D Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures.”
8 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in Italy that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company recorded revenues and only direct expenses in connection with these solar plants from the connection to the grid and until PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate – reached during the fourth quarter of 2024). However, for the sake of caution, the Company included the expected fixed expenses in connection with these solar plants in the calculation of the adjustment.
9 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust). The Series E Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series E Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures.”
10 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in Italy that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company recorded revenues and only direct expenses in connection with these solar plants from the connection to the grid and until PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate – reached during the fourth quarter of 2024). However, for the sake of caution, the Company included the expected fixed expenses in connection with these solar plants in the calculation of the adjustment.
11 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust). The Series F Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series F Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”
12 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in Italy that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company recorded revenues and only direct expenses in connection with these solar plants from the connection to the grid and until PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate – reached during the fourth quarter of 2024). However, for the sake of caution, the Company included the expected fixed expenses in connection with these solar plants in the calculation of the adjustment.
13 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series G Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series G Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series G Deed of Trust). The Series G Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series G Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”
14 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in Italy that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company recorded revenues and only direct expenses in connection with these solar plants from the connection to the grid and until PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate – reached during the fourth quarter of 2024). However, for the sake of caution, the Company included the expected fixed expenses in connection with these solar plants in the calculation of the adjustment.
