Dogness Reports Financial Results For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DONGGUAN, China and PLANO, Texas, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced its financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Mr. Silong Chen, the CEO of the Company, commented: "We delivered robust financial results for the half year ended December 2024, marked by strong revenue growth, increased operational efficiency, and progress toward profitability. Our revenue reached $12.1 million for the six months ended December 2024, an 81.1% increase from the same period in 2023, driven by high demand across all product categories and regions. Meanwhile, our ongoing efforts on cost management and economies of scale have significantly improved operating results. "Looking ahead, Dogness aims to accelerate product innovation, expand its global market presence and drive cost efficiencies. The Company plans to acquire smaller pet product manufacturers in China to strengthen supply chain control and operational efficiencies, thereby increasing market share. With a focus on developing sustainable, high-tech pet products and leveraging strategic partnerships, we anticipate further revenue growth, improved profitability and increased shareholder value." Financial Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2024 Revenues increased by approximately $5.4 million, or 81.1%, from about $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to approximately $12.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the strong sales performance in both China's domestic market and international markets, driven by higher demand from existing customers and new customer. The following table breaks down Dogness' revenue by product and service type for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:





For the six months ended December 31,





2024

2023

Products and services

category

Revenue

Revenue Variance % Products















Traditional pet products

$ 4,660,824

$ 3,601,676 29.4 % Intelligent pet



4,546,642



2,234,220 103.5 % Climbing hooks and

others



2,878,245



761,742 277.9 % Total revenue from

products



12,085,711



6,597,638 83.2 %

















Services















Dyeing services



-



77,049 (100.0) % Total revenue from

services



-



77,049 (100.0) % Total

$ 12,085,711

$ 6,674,687 81.1 %

─ Traditional pet products

Revenue from traditional pet products increased by approximately $1.1 million, or 29.4%, from approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023 to approximately $4.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024. This growth was driven both higher sales volume and increased average selling prices. Of the revenue growth, $1.0 million came from international sales and $0.1 million from the domestic Chinese market, primarily due to expanded order volumes from customers.

─ Intelligent pet products

Revenue from intelligent pet products grew by approximately $2.3 million, or 103.5%, from around $2.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to roughly $4.5 million for the same period in 2024, mainly due to increased sales volume. The revenue increase included $1.2 million from international customers and $1.1 million from domestic Chinese customers, primarily from new and existing orders.

─ Climbing hooks and others

Revenue from climbing hooks and other products increased by about $2.1 million, or 277.9%, from roughly $0.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to about $2.9 million for the same period in 2024. This increase was influenced by higher sales volume and prices. International sales contributed $1.3 million to the revenue increase, while domestic sales accounted for $0.8 million, driven by higher orders.

─ Dyeing service

For the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company earned approximately $Nil and $0.1 million, respectively, for dyeing services.

─ International vs. Domestic sales

Total international sales rose by about $3.4 million, or 75.9%, from approximately $4.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to about $8.0 million during the same period in 2024, driven by increased orders across all product types.

Domestic sales also saw a significant increase of about $2.0 million, or 92.0%, from around $2.1 million in 2023 to approximately $4.1 million in 2024. In the domestic market, sales of traditional pet products, intelligent pet products, and climbing hooks increased by 16.2%, 109.2%, and 198.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Cost of revenues increased by $3.3 million, or 61.6%, from approximately $5.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to approximately $8.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, due to a significant increase in sales volume. As a percentage of revenues, the cost of goods sold decreased by approximately 8.7 percentage points to 71.7% for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 80.4% for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Gross profit rose by approximately $2.1 million, or 160.7%, from about $1.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to around $3.4 million for the same period in 2024. This increase resulted from higher sales volume and average selling prices. The overall gross profit margin improved to 28.3%, up 8.7 percentage points from 19.6% in the previous period.

Total operating expenses increased by approximately $0.7 million or 14.6%, to about $5.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to around $4.9 million for the same period in 2023.

─ Selling expenses

Selling expenses increased by about $0.1 million, or 18.0%, from approximately $0.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to approximately $0.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024. This rise was driven by an increase in marketing research activities. Selling expenses accounted for 5.2% of total revenues in 2024, compared to 7.9% in 2023.

─ General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses rose by approximately $0.4 million, or 11.3%, from about $3.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to roughly $4.3 million for the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to office decoration costs at our new Dongguan facility. As a percentage of sales, these expenses decreased to 35.7% in 2024 from 58.0% in 2023.

─ Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses increased by $0.2 million, or 37.0%, from approximately $0.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to about $0.7 million for the same period in 2024. These expenses were 5.5% of total revenues in 2024, down from 7.3% in 2023. We anticipate continued growth in research and development as we expand our efforts to use environmentally friendly materials and develop new high-tech products to meet customer demand.

Net loss decreased by approximately $1.4 million, or 43.2%, from about $3.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to approximately $1.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, as a result of the foregoing.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: dogness.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, trade policies affecting our business including tariffs on our products, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at . Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)

DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in USD) (Unaudited)





As of December 31,



As of

June 30,





2024



2024

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,057,762



$ 6,956,434

Accounts receivable from third-party customers, net



3,298,433





2,269,341

Accounts receivable from related party



311,713





582,182

Inventories, net



3,228,661





3,119,827

Due from related party



101,491





97,037

Prepayments and other current assets



3,374,352





3,328,189

Advances to supplier- related party



-





50,908

Total current assets



16,372,412





16,403,918



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Property, plant and equipment, net



60,593,968





61,303,327

Operating lease right-of-use lease assets



15,679,000





16,325,988

Intangible assets, net



1,744,340





1,780,856

Long-term investments in equity investees



1,507,000





1,513,600

Deferred tax assets



1,972,480





1,873,140

Total non-current assets



81,496,788





82,796,911

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 97,869,200



$ 99,200,829



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term bank loans

$ 890,500



$ 894,400

Current portion of long-term bank loans



900,936





759,339

Accounts payable



2,264,565





1,286,981

Accounts payable - related party



12,913





-

Due to related parties



71,994





518,003

Advances from customers



224,676





264,832

Taxes payable



1,029,282





1,007,482

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,504,502





1,452,225

Operating lease liabilities, current



2,279,655





2,352,482

Total current liabilities



9,179,023





8,535,744



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Long-term bank loans



2,845,274





3,315,715

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



11,150,861





10,938,477

Total non-current liabilities



13,996,135





14,254,192

TOTAL LIABILITIES



23,175,158





22,789,936



















Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)

































EQUITY















Class A Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares

authorized; 3,661,658 issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024



92,403,766





92,004,296

Class B Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares

authorized; 9,069,000 issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024



18,138





18,138

Statutory reserve



291,443





291,443

Accumulated deficit



(7,207,552)





(5,391,709)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(10,811,795)





(10,511,317)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company



74,694,000





76,410,851



















Non-controlling interest



42





42

Total equity



74,694,042





76,410,893



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 97,869,200



$ 99,200,829



DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in USD) (Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023















Revenues–third party customers

$ 12,085,711



$ 6,573,379

Revenues – related parties



-





101,308

Total Revenues



12,085,711





6,674,687



















Cost of revenues – third party customers



(8,668,552)





(5,280,923)

Cost of revenues – related parties



-





(82,835)

Total Cost of revenues



(8,668,552)





(5,363,758)

Gross Profit



3,417,159





1,310,929



















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses



624,410





529,021

General and administrative expenses



4,312,486





3,873,442

Research and development expenses



665,494





485,849

Total operating expenses



5,602,390





4,888,312



















Loss from operations



(2,185,231)





(3,577,383)



















Other income (expense):















Interest income (expense), net



6,884





(113,690)

Foreign exchange transaction gain



114,443





32,469

Other income, net



41,357





80,891

Rental income from related parties, net



107,737





148,406

Total other income, net



270,421





148,076



















Loss before income taxes



(1,914,810)





(3,429,307)

Income taxes benefit



(98,967)





(231,756)

Net loss



(1,815,843)





(3,197,551)

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



-





(934)

Net loss attributable to Dogness (International)

Corporation



(1,815,843)





(3,196,617)



















Other comprehensive loss















Foreign currency translation adjustments



(300,478)





1,666,560

Comprehensive loss



(2,116,321)





(1,530,991)

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling

interest



-





(931)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Dogness

(International) Corporation

$ (2,116,321)



$ (1,530,060)



















Loss Per share















Basic

$ (0.14)



$ (0.30)

Diluted

$ (0.14)



$ (0.30)



















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding















Basic



12,755,658





10,622,663

Diluted



12,755,658





10,622,663



DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in USD) (Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023















Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (1,815,843)



$ (3,197,551)

Adjustments to reconcile loss income to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



1,395,756





1,414,937

Share-based compensation for services



399,470





399,470

Loss (gain) from disposal of property, plant and equipment



176,347





(9,845)

Change in credit losses



(232,600)





111,105

Deferred tax benefit



(108,490)





(275,121)

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets



585,466





591,705

Warrants modification



-





239,308

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(824,001)





(682,445)

Accounts receivable-related party



272,429





177,374

Inventories



(121,257)





(359,976)

Prepayments and other current assets



(61,720)





(1,080,158)

Advances to supplier-related party



51,537





126,527

Accounts payables



999,703





425,101

Accounts payables-related party



13,130





-

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



24,691





16,516

Advance from customers



(39,639)





104,887

Operating lease liabilities



200,827





188,379

Taxes payable



26,242





159,612

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



942,048





(1,650,175)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(1,050,711)





(294,828)

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment



787





56,000

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,049,924)





(238,828)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Net proceeds from exercise of warrants



-





15,101

Reverse split shares



-





(810)

Proceeds from short-term bank loans



696,500





691,000

Repayment of short-term bank loans



(696,500)





(885,800)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans



-





2,625,800

Repayment of long-term bank loans



(316,297)





(2,793,472)

(Repayment of) proceeds from related-party loans



(456,160)





6,498

Net cash used in financing activities



(772,457)





(341,683)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



(18,339)





226,388

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(898,672)





(2,004,298)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



6,956,434





4,483,308

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 6,057,762



$ 2,479,010



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION:















Cash paid for interest

$ 115,430



$ 154,884



















Non-Cash Investing Activities















Liabilities incurred (settled) for purchase of property and

equipment

$ 34,909



$ (40,251)

Prepaid share-based compensation for services

$ -



$ (223,000)



SOURCE Dogness (International) Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED