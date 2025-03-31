Longevity Medical Institutetm Integrates Oncoseek® To Launch One Of Mexico's Most Advanced Cancer Screening Programs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A significant study detailing OncoSeek's efficacy was published in eClinicalMedicine, a clinical journal of The Lancet, titled "A panel of seven protein tumour markers for effective and affordable multicancer early detection by artificial intelligence." This research demonstrated that OncoSeekachieved an average sensitivity of 51.7% and a specificity of 92.9%, resulting in an overall accuracy of 84.3% in detecting nine common cancer types, including breast, colorectal, liver, lung, lymphoma, esophagus, ovary, pancreas, and stomach cancers. The study's acknowledgments mention the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for providing clinical data and PTM quantification data for one of the independent validation cohorts.

The integration of OncoSeek® within LMI's in-house clinical laboratory panel - which analyzes over 70 key biomarkers, including PSA Total, PSA Free, CA 125, CA 15-3, and CA 19-9 - has created a robust and comprehensive cancer screening platform capable of detecting more than 12 types of cancer. Backed by well-established scientific literature, these LMI-lab tumor markers provide enhanced sensitivity for several high-risk cancers. Patients benefit from improved detection of prostate cancer (via PSA Total and PSA Free), ovarian cancer (with greater specificity via CA 125), pancreatic cancer (with better signal strength via CA 19-9), and breast cancer (through follow-up and recurrence tracking via CA 15-3). Additionally, CA 125 contributes to the early identification of endometrial and other gynecological cancers. This integrated, AI-powered approach supports earlier diagnosis and more personalized care strategies across a wide spectrum of malignancies.

"Our patient demographic is adults aged 50 and above, which makes this alliance with OncoInv a natural and powerful fit," said Dr. Kirk Sanford, Founder and CEO of Longevity Medical Institute. "We're dedicated to providing personalized, proactive care that enhances both longevity and quality of life, but in some cases, it can also be life-saving. Through this collaboration, we're delivering U.S.-level diagnostic sophistication to Mexico, while offering patients an even more comprehensive and accessible cancer screening experience."

While Galleri® by GRAIL has become widely recognized in the U.S. for multi-cancer early detection, combining OncoSeek® with LMI's extensive tumor marker panel provides an integrated platform tailored to real-world preventive screening needs in Mexico that are in line with current international benchmarks.

While Galleri® by GRAIL has become widely recognized in the U.S. for multi-cancer early detection (MCED) in the U.S., OncoSeek® combined with LMI's in-house tumor marker panel provides a more targeted and clinically actionable approach. This integrated system delivers 100% coverage of the top 10 deadliest cancers, with similar early-stage detection (45–55% sensitivity for stage 1-2 cancers), making it an effective and proactive choice for real-world preventive screening.

"Together we are unlocking greater possibilities in preventive cancer care by integrating science-backed innovation into everyday clinical practice," said Jesper Verhey, Commercial Director of OncoInv. "The combination of the OncoSeek® MCED platform with LMI's advanced biomarker laboratory creates a uniquely comprehensive solution, supported by peer-reviewed studies and validated technologies. Together, we're giving patients in Mexico earlier, more informed answers and the tools to act sooner, when it matters most."

By contrast, the OncoSeek® + LMI hybrid platform not only detects cancers early through AI-driven molecular analysis, but also combines it with real-time blood chemistry and tumor marker data-a dual-layered approach that enhances both sensitivity and specificity for early-stage detection.

"Our patients appreciate the convenience of a single blood draw with a fast turnaround time. Other multi-cancer detection options typically require a dedicated blood draw, and obtaining an equivalent 70+ biomarker panel like ours would require a second, separate draw. That means added scheduling and longer wait times. Our integrated approach eliminates that friction, delivering comprehensive results quickly and efficiently." stated Edward Ramsay, Longevity Medical Institute's Director of Clinical Laboratory.

This combination signals a major leap in the fight against cancer, offering a unified screening protocol that is less invasive, more informative, and tailored to a preventive care model. Patients now have access to one of the world's most forward-thinking cancer detection platforms - right here in Mexico.

About Longevity Medical InstituteTM

Located in San José del Cabo, Longevity Medical Institute is a 15,000 sq. ft. center of excellence in regenerative medicine, diagnostics, and anti-aging care. Through AI-enhanced imaging, same-day clinical lab results, and advanced protocols, LMI empowers patients with personalized, longevity-focused healthcare. Visit our website at

About OncoSeek®

OncoSeek®, developed by SeekIn Inc., is a next-generation blood-based multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze key protein tumor markers and estimate both the likelihood and origin of cancer. In collaboration with trusted partners like OncoInv in the Netherlands, and HealthCare Systems de México (HCSM), the official distributor of OncoSeek® in Mexico, LMI is expanding access to innovative diagnostic tools in cancer care. OncoSeek® is backed by peer-reviewed research and validated through international clinical studies, providing physicians with powerful insights to support earlier diagnosis and improve patient outcomes.

OncoSeek® is CE-marked and ISO 13485 certified, ensuring it meets high standards for safety, clinical performance, and quality in medical diagnostics. The test combines AI with multiple protein tumor markers to generate a cancer risk score and suggest a potential tissue of origin, offering clinicians a scientifically validated and non-invasive tool for early cancer detection. While not a replacement for all traditional screening protocols, OncoSeek® is best used as a complementary tool - especially for patients with risk factors or symptoms to support earlier, more informed clinical decisions in a primary or preventive care setting.

SOURCE Longevity Medical Institute LLC