Enthusiast Gaming Reports Q4 And Full Year 2024 Financial Results
|Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
|For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
|(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|(Audited)
|Revenue
|$
|17,757,358
|$
|47,141,121
|$
|72,568,506
|$
|178,178,127
|Cost of sales
|4,233,851
|28,204,166
|23,443,419
|110,756,401
|Gross margin
|13,523,507
|18,936,955
|49,125,087
|67,421,726
|Operating expenses
|Professional fees
|652,249
|596,256
|1,843,478
|2,413,954
|Consulting fees
|334,768
|2,320,745
|2,434,113
|6,904,431
|Advertising and promotion
|163,691
|1,386,966
|1,105,391
|4,335,937
|Office and general
|394,281
|1,659,298
|3,041,114
|7,950,085
|Salaries and wages
|5,535,030
|9,610,955
|25,054,989
|37,564,336
|Technology support, web development and content
|6,744,049
|8,787,448
|17,880,197
|24,902,819
|Esports player, team and game expenses
|473,316
|565,742
|2,115,202
|2,527,541
|Foreign exchange loss
|264,030
|80,043
|338,915
|174,399
|Share-based compensation
|392,699
|1,191,567
|(1,147,697
|)
|5,474,447
|Amortization and depreciation
|643,418
|1,646,055
|2,754,986
|10,432,382
|Total operating expenses
|15,597,531
|27,845,075
|55,420,688
|102,680,331
|Other expenses (income)
|Goodwill impairment
|72,044,148
|20,005,377
|72,044,148
|64,827,952
|Intangible asset impairment
|9,844,441
|14,602,083
|9,844,441
|21,440,143
|Investment in associates impairment
|-
|17,363
|26,497
|17,363
|Other long-term asset impairment
|-
|3,364,584
|1,098,506
|3,364,584
|Transaction costs
|227,151
|-
|2,136,114
|-
|Share of net income from investment in associates and joint ventures
|-
|(383,893
|)
|(18,627
|)
|(456,062
|)
|Interest and accretion
|453,856
|615,761
|2,214,340
|2,449,139
|Loss (gain) on revaluation of deferred payment liability
|67,937
|(23,068
|)
|44,451
|592,053
|Gain on sale of assets held for sale
|-
|-
|(344,852
|)
|-
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|-
|-
|25,997
|-
|(Gain) loss on revaluation of long-term debt
|(478,408
|)
|-
|2,907,390
|-
|Loss on modification of long-term debt
|-
|419,953
|401,951
|419,953
|Interest income
|(3,077
|)
|(1,020
|)
|(8,807
|)
|(64,316
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(84,230,072
|)
|(47,525,260
|)
|(96,667,150
|)
|(127,849,414
|)
|Income taxes
|Current tax expense
|189,631
|(135,170
|)
|372,160
|261,947
|Deferred tax recovery
|(847,490
|)
|(7,734,130
|)
|(1,056,310
|)
|(10,437,753
|)
|Loss for the period
|(83,572,213
|)
|(39,655,960
|)
|(95,983,000
|)
|(117,673,608
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss) income
|Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|3,514,132
|(1,107,935
|)
|4,340,222
|(1,427,872
|)
|Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|$
|(80,058,081
|)
|$
|(40,763,895
|)
|$
|(91,642,778
|)
|$
|(119,101,480
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.61
|)
|$
|(0.77
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares
|outstanding, basic and diluted
|158,748,136
|154,393,280
|156,481,036
|153,191,778
|Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|As of December 31, 2024 and 2023
|(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
| December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|ASSETS
|Current
|Cash
|$
|4,765,373
|$
|6,851,966
|Trade and other receivables
|12,351,539
|31,502,732
|Income tax receivable
|12,371
|31,251
|Prepaid expenses
|2,010,796
|1,820,144
|Total current assets
|19,140,079
|40,206,093
|Non-current
|Property and equipment
|187,464
|124,640
|Right-of-use assets
|800,908
|1,441,149
|Investment in associates and joint ventures
|-
|2,888,730
|Long-term portion of prepaid expenses
|148,546
|182,108
|Intangible assets
|71,815,485
|85,421,227
|Goodwill
|36,353,244
|105,868,081
|Total assets
|$
|128,445,726
|$
|236,132,028
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|15,022,630
|$
|47,101,272
|Contract liabilities
|5,735,275
|6,078,950
|Income tax payable
|131,441
|274,924
|Current portion of long-term debt
|38,990,332
|21,888,597
|Current portion of deferred payment liability
|2,322,274
|82,231
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|727,525
|740,212
|Current portion of other long-term debt
|-
|9,668
|Total current liabilities
|62,929,477
|76,175,854
|Non-current
|Long-term portion of deferred payment liability
|-
|2,083,262
|Long-term portion of lease liabilities
|295,977
|938,845
|Other long-term debt
|-
|140,613
|Deferred tax liability
|13,470,905
|14,076,780
|Total liabilities
|$
|76,696,359
|$
|93,415,354
|Shareholders' Equity
|Share capital
|461,607,373
|444,474,076
|Warrants reserve
|1,823,168
|-
|Contributed surplus
|17,596,195
|35,877,189
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|11,542,198
|7,201,976
|Deficit
|(440,819,567
|)
|(344,836,567
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|51,749,367
|142,716,674
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|128,445,726
|$
|236,132,028
|Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
|(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
| December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss for the year
|$
|(95,983,000
|)
|$
|(117,673,608
|)
|Items not affecting cash:
|Goodwill impairment
|72,044,148
|64,827,952
|Intangible asset impairment
|9,844,441
|21,440,143
|Investment in associates impairment
|26,497
|17,363
|Other long-term asset impairment
|1,098,506
|3,364,584
|Amortization and depreciation
|2,754,986
|10,432,382
|Share-based compensation
|(1,147,697
|)
|5,474,447
|Accretion
|(118,359
|)
|191,722
|Deferred tax recovery
|(1,056,310
|)
|(10,437,753
|)
|Share of net income from investment in associates and joint ventures
|(18,627
|)
|(456,062
|)
|Gain on sale of assets
|(344,852
|)
|-
|Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability
|44,451
|592,053
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(507,121
|)
|245,058
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|25,997
|-
|Gain on settlement of accounts payable
|(1,384,377
|)
|-
|Loss on modification of long-term debt
|401,951
|419,953
|Loss on revaluation of long-term debt
|2,907,390
|-
|Transaction costs
|2,136,114
|-
|Provisions
|208,553
|105,512
|Changes in working capital:
|Changes in trade and other receivables
|19,974,940
|2,865,276
|Changes in prepaid expenses
|15,812
|289,713
|Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(30,702,273
|)
|14,277,952
|Changes in contract liabilities
|145,536
|698,572
|Changes in income tax receivable and payable
|421,934
|633,073
|Income tax paid
|(538,682
|)
|(151,793
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(19,750,042
|)
|(2,843,461
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Proceeds from sale of assets, net of transaction costs
|2,693,339
|-
|Distribution from investment in associates, net of adjustments
|1,416,830
|-
|Proceeds from redemption of investments
|-
|125,000
|Repayment of deferred payment liability
|(85,700
|)
|(844,350
|)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|-
|(27,488
|)
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(177,844
|)
|(20,430
|)
|Net cash from (used in) investing activities
|3,846,625
|(767,268
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from long-term debt, net of transaction costs
|20,737,490
|8,222,904
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(6,373,678
|)
|(4,129,561
|)
|Repayment of other long-term debt
|(173,858
|)
|(12,569
|)
|Lease payments
|(850,624
|)
|(986,802
|)
|Net cash from financing activities
|13,339,330
|3,093,972
|Foreign exchange effect on cash
|477,494
|(46,793
|)
|Net change in cash
|(2,086,593
|)
|(563,550
|)
|Cash, beginning of year
|6,851,966
|7,415,516
|Cash, end of year
|$
|4,765,373
|$
|6,851,966
|Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
|(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
| December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
| December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Gross margin
|$
|13,523,507
|$
|18,936,955
|$
|49,125,087
|$
|67,421,726
|Operating expenses
|(15,597,531
|)
|(27,845,075
|)
|(55,420,688
|)
|(102,680,331
|)
|Share-based compensation
|392,699
|1,191,567
|(1,147,697
|)
|5,474,447
|Amortization and depreciation
|643,418
|1,646,055
|2,754,986
|10,432,382
|EBITDA
|(1,037,907
|)
|(6,070,498
|)
|(4,688,312
|)
|(19,351,776
|)
|Severance
|281,187
|2,617,134
|1,007,743
|4,049,127
|Listing fees & D&O insurance specific
|to the Company's Nasdaq listing
|201,478
|429,797
|1,022,926
|2,270,949
|NFL TNG EBITDA
|2,504,408
|-
|2,504,408
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,949,166
|$
|(3,023,567
|)
|$
|(153,235
|)
|$
|(13,031,700
|)
