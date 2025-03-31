BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (Nasdaq – COOP), Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq - BECN), Optinose, Inc. (Nasdaq - OPTN), Redfin Corporation (Nasdaq - RDFN)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (Nasdaq – COOP)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Mr. Cooper will be acquired by Rocket Companies in an all-stock transaction for $9.4 billion in equity value. Mr. Cooper shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 11.0 Rocket shares for each share of Mr. Cooper common stock, representing $143.33 per share value based on the closing price as of March 28, 2025. (NYSE – RKT) The investigation concerns whether the Mr. Cooper Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company's shareholders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq - BECN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Beacon Roofing Supply will be acquired by QXO, Inc. (NYSE - QXO) for $124.35 per share in cash at closing. The investigation concerns whether the Beacon Roofing Supply Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company's shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Optinose, Inc. (Nasdaq - OPTN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Optinose will be acquired by Paratek Pharmaceuticals for $9.00 per share in cash, plus up to $5.00 per share in CVRs payable in the event that certain net revenue milestones are achieved. The investigation concerns whether the Optinose Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company's shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Redfin Corporation (Nasdaq - RDFN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Redfin will be acquired by Rocket Companies (NYSE - RKT). Each share of Redfin common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.7926 shares of Rocket Companies Class A common stock (a value of approximately $12.50 per share). Upon completion of the transaction, current Rocket Companies shareholders will own approximately 95% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Redfin shareholders will own approximately 5%. The investigation concerns whether the Redfin Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company's shareholders.

