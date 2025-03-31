Cytosorbents Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results And Recent Business Highlights
|
CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023, as Restated
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
3,279,926
|
|
$
|
14,131,137
|
Restricted cash, current
|
|
|
5,000,000
|
|
|
-
|
Grants and accounts receivable, net of allowances of $157,701 and
|
|
|
7,319,597
|
|
|
6,057,072
|
Inventories
|
|
|
2,732,907
|
|
|
3,375,817
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
3,270,812
|
|
|
1,834,485
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
21,603,242
|
|
|
25,398,511
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment – net
|
|
|
9,002,383
|
|
|
10,056,354
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
1,483,958
|
|
|
1,483,958
|
Right-of-use asset
|
|
|
11,511,236
|
|
|
12,058,896
|
Other assets
|
|
|
3,770,680
|
|
|
3,958,603
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
47,371,500
|
|
$
|
52,956,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
3,339,885
|
|
$
|
3,802,170
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
6,031,670
|
|
|
7,359,786
|
Lease liability – current portion
|
|
|
452,688
|
|
|
373,636
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,500,000
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
9,824,243
|
|
|
14,035,592
|
Lease liability, net of current portion
|
|
|
12,443,971
|
|
|
12,896,659
|
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|
|
|
13,996,350
|
|
|
2,542,857
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
36,264,564
|
|
|
29,475,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock, Par Value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Common Stock, Par Value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
|
|
|
54,830
|
|
|
54,240
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
310,808,711
|
|
|
306,187,314
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
4,252,013
|
|
|
529,321
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(304,008,618)
|
|
|
(283,289,661)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
11,106,936
|
|
|
23,481,214
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
47,371,500
|
|
$
|
52,956,322
|
CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months
|
Three months ended
|
|
Year ended
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
2023, as Restated
|
|
2024
|
|
2023, as Restated
|
Product revenue
|
|
|
$9,150,416
|
$ 7,348,486
|
|
$ 35,594,520
|
|
$
|
31,084,953
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
2,656,446
|
2,346,618
|
|
10,468,529
|
|
|
9,131,716
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
6,493,970
|
5,001,868
|
|
25,125,991
|
|
|
21,953,237
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net of
|
|
|
1,324,353
|
4,091,400
|
|
6,916,181
|
|
|
15,594,442
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
8,898,722
|
10,551,838
|
|
34,995,749
|
|
|
38,307,415
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
10,223,076
|
14,643,238
|
|
41,911,930
|
|
|
53,901,857
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(3,729,107)
|
(9,641,369)
|
|
(16,785,940)
|
|
|
(31,948,620)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(624,180)
|
(52,229)
|
|
(1,399,092)
|
|
|
(157,891)
|
Gain (loss) on foreign currency
|
|
|
(4,905,114)
|
2,683,254
|
|
(4,224,721)
|
|
|
1,949,257
|
Miscellaneous income (expense)
|
|
|
(29)
|
61,754
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
96,755
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
|
(5,529,332)
|
2,692,779
|
|
(5,623,842)
|
|
|
1,888,121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before benefit from income taxes
|
|
|
(9,258,438)
|
(6,948,590)
|
|
(22,409,782)
|
|
|
(30,060,499)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
|
|
1,690,825
|
813,739
|
|
1,690,825
|
|
|
813,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to common
|
|
$
|
(7,567,613)
|
$ (6,134,851)
|
|
$ (20,718,957)
|
|
$
|
(29,246,760)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per
|
|
|
$ (0.14)
|
$ (0.13)
|
|
$ (0.38)
|
|
|
$ (0.65)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
|
|
54,714,642
|
46,531,510
|
|
54,434,609
|
|
|
44,656,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(7,567,613)
|
$ (6,134,851)
|
|
$ (20,718,957)
|
|
$
|
(29,246,760)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
|
4,713,249
|
(2,454,666)
|
|
4,027,003
|
|
|
(1,799,874)
|
Comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(2,854,364)
|
$ (8,589,517)
|
|
$ (16,691,953)
|
|
$
|
(31,046,634)
|
|
The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.
|
CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 and 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
Paid-In
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Stockholders'
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Par value
|
|
Capital
|
|
Income (Loss)
|
|
Deficit
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2022
|
|
43,635,715
|
|
$
|
43,635
|
|
$
|
287,000,021
|
|
$
|
2,329,195
|
|
$
|
(253,997,878)
|
|
$
|
35,374,973
|
Cumulative effect of adjustments to
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
777,310
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(45,023)
|
|
|
732,287
|
Stock-based compensation (as restated)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,155,342
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,155,342
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
|
84,905
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
218,193
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
218,278
|
Issuance of common stock offerings, net of
|
|
10,389,554
|
|
|
10,390
|
|
|
14,245,542
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
14,255,932
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of
|
|
130,091
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
(209,094)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(208,964)
|
Other comprehensive loss, foreign currency
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,799,874)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,799,874)
|
Net loss (as restated)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(29,246,760)
|
|
|
(29,246,760)
|
Balance at December 31, 2023 (as restated)
|
|
54,240,265
|
|
$
|
54,240
|
|
$
|
306,187,314
|
|
$
|
529,321
|
|
$
|
(283,289,661)
|
|
$
|
23,481,214
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,759,534
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,759,534
|
Issuance of common stock offerings, net of
|
|
382,823
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
178,269
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
178,654
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of
|
|
207,058
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
(7,115)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6,910)
|
Issuance of warrants
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
690,709
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
690,709
|
Other comprehensive loss, foreign currency
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,722,692
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,722,692
|
Net loss
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(20,718,957)
|
|
|
(20,718,957)
|
Balance at December 31, 2024
|
|
54,830,146
|
|
$
|
54,830
|
|
$
|
310,808,711
|
|
$
|
4,252,013
|
|
$
|
(304,008,618)
|
|
$
|
11,106,936
|
CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023, as
|
|
2024
|
|
2023, as
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (7,568)
|
|
$ (6,135)
|
|
$ (20,719)
|
|
$ (29,247)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
391
|
|
397
|
|
1,570
|
|
1,459
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(1,691)
|
|
(814)
|
|
(1,691)
|
|
(814)
|
Interest expense (income)
|
624
|
|
52
|
|
1,399
|
|
158
|
EBITDA - non GAAP
|
$(8,244)
|
|
$ (6,500)
|
|
$ (19,441)
|
|
$ (28,444)
|
Non cash stock-based compensation expense
|
919
|
|
1,048
|
|
3,760
|
|
4,155
|
(Gain)/Loss on foreign currency translation
|
4,905
|
|
(2,683)
|
|
4,225
|
|
(1,949)
|
Adjusted EBITDA - non GAAP
|
$ (2,420)
|
|
$ (8,134)
|
|
$ (11,456)
|
|
$ (26,237)
|
Net loss
|
$ (7,568)
|
|
$ (6,135)
|
|
$ (20,719)
|
|
$ (29,247)
|
Non cash stock-based compensation expense
|
919
|
|
1,048
|
|
3,760
|
|
4,155
|
(Gain)/Loss on foreign currency translation
|
4,905
|
|
(2,683)
|
|
4,225
|
|
(1,949)
|
Adjusted net income (loss) - non GAAP
|
$(1,743)
|
|
$ (7,769)
|
|
$ (12,735)
|
|
$ (27,041)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding basic and
|
54,714,642
|
|
46,531,510
|
|
54,434,609
|
|
44,656,391
|
Loss per common share - basic and diluted
|
$ (0.14)
|
|
$ (0.13)
|
|
$ (0.38)
|
|
$ (0.65)
|
Non cash stock-based compensation expense
|
$ 0.02
|
|
$ 0.02
|
|
$ 0.07
|
|
$ 0.09
|
(Gain)/Loss on foreign currency translation
|
$ 0.09
|
|
$ (0.06)
|
|
$ 0.08
|
|
$ (0.04)
|
Adjusted net income (loss) per common share - basis and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
diluted - non GAAP
|
$ (0.03)
|
|
$ (0.17)
|
|
$ (0.23)
|
|
$ (0.61)
|
CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION
|
RECLASSIFICATION AND RESTATEMENT OF INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
For the Year-ended Dec 31, 2023
|
|
For the Year-ended Dec 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 31, 2023
|
Jun 30, 2023
|
Sep 30, 2023
|
Dec 31, 2023
|
2023
|
|
Mar 31, 2024
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
2024
|
As Previously Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grant Income
|
$1,539
|
$1,348
|
$1,057
|
$1,320
|
$5,264
|
|
$797
|
$1,053
|
$778
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Total Revenue
|
9,449
|
9,421
|
8,811
|
8,668
|
36,349
|
|
9,786
|
9,895
|
9,390
|
-
|
-
|
Cost of revenue
|
3,994
|
3,402
|
3,204
|
3,357
|
13,957
|
|
3,216
|
3,392
|
4,109
|
-
|
-
|
Gross profit
|
5,455
|
6,019
|
5,607
|
5,311
|
22,392
|
|
6,571
|
6,503
|
5,282
|
-
|
-
|
Gross margin %
|
58 %
|
64 %
|
64 %
|
61 %
|
62 %
|
|
67 %
|
66 %
|
56 %
|
|
|
Research and development
|
4,214
|
3,669
|
3,749
|
4,097
|
15,729
|
|
2,248
|
1,520
|
1,851
|
-
|
-
|
Legal, financial, and other consulting
|
669
|
1,185
|
1,103
|
1,315
|
4,272
|
|
681
|
821
|
824
|
-
|
-
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
8,463
|
7,724
|
8,104
|
9,242
|
33,600
|
|
8,567
|
7,581
|
7,003
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of Reclassification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grant Income
|
($1,539)
|
($1,348)
|
($1,057)
|
($1,320)
|
($5,264)
|
|
($797)
|
($1,053)
|
($778)
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Total Revenue
|
(1,539)
|
(1,348)
|
(1,057)
|
(1,320)
|
(5,264)
|
|
(797)
|
(1,053)
|
(778)
|
-
|
-
|
Cost of revenue
|
(1,463)
|
(1,309)
|
(1,043)
|
(1,315)
|
(5,130)
|
|
(795)
|
(1,053)
|
(752)
|
-
|
-
|
Gross profit
|
(76)
|
(39)
|
(14)
|
(5)
|
(134)
|
|
(2)
|
-
|
(26)
|
-
|
-
|
Research and development
|
(76)
|
(39)
|
(14)
|
(5)
|
(134)
|
|
(2)
|
-
|
(26)
|
-
|
-
|
Legal, financial, and other consulting
|
(669)
|
(1,185)
|
(1,103)
|
(1,315)
|
(4,272)
|
|
(681)
|
(821)
|
(824)
|
-
|
-
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
669
|
1,185
|
1,103
|
1,315
|
4,272
|
|
681
|
821
|
824
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of Restatement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
304
|
304
|
|
(304)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gross profit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
304
|
304
|
|
(304)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(3)
|
448
|
(5)
|
435
|
435
|
|
35
|
152
|
433
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reclassfied and Restated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grant Income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total Revenue
|
7,910
|
8,073
|
7,754
|
7,348
|
31,085
|
|
8,990
|
8,842
|
8,612
|
-
|
-
|
Cost of goods sold
|
2,531
|
2,093
|
2,161
|
2,346
|
9,131
|
|
2,117
|
2,339
|
3,357
|
-
|
-
|
Gross profit
|
5,379
|
5,980
|
5,593
|
5,002
|
21,954
|
|
6,873
|
6,503
|
5,256
|
-
|
-
|
Gross margin %
|
68 %
|
74 %
|
72 %
|
68 %
|
71 %
|
|
76 %
|
74 %
|
61 %
|
|
|
Research and development
|
4,138
|
3,630
|
3,735
|
4,092
|
15,595
|
|
2,246
|
1,520
|
1,825
|
-
|
-
|
Legal, financial, and other consulting
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
9,129
|
9,357
|
9,202
|
10,553
|
38,307
|
|
9,283
|
8,554
|
8,260
|
|
