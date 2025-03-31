Liqtech International To Participate In The Lytham Partners 2025 Industrials & Basic Materials Investor Summit On April 1, 2025

BALLERUP, Denmark, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT ), a high-tech filtration company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, today announced that it will participate in a webcasted fireside chat at the Lytham Partners 2025 Industrials & Basic Materials Investor Summit, taking place virtually on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The fireside chat will take place at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at or directly at liqt/ . A replay of the fireside chat will be available through the same links.

1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request by contacting a Lytham Partners representative at [email protected] .

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company ́s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most challenging water purification applications.

For more information, please visit:

Follow LiqTech on Linkedln:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

LiqTech Company Contact

Susan Keegan Elleskov

Head of Marketing

LiqTech International, Inc.

Phone: +45 31315941



LiqTech Investor Contact

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: 602-889-9700

[email protected]

SOURCE LiqTech International, Inc.

