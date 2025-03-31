ELI ROTH's THE HORROR SECTION PRESENTS JIMMY AND STIGGS DIRECTED BY JOE BEGOS

Jimmy and Stiggs has already won over fan and critical acclaim, playing to packed houses at Beyond Fest and the Sitges Film Festival. Bloody Disgusting's Daniel Kurland called it "an insane alien splatterfest" that is "neon-soaked and cocaine-fueled", but also "a beautiful story about friendship, codependency, and paranoia." He hailed it as "a stunning showcase of Joe Begos' skills and why he's one of the most exciting indie horror filmmakers working today." The film has also already amassed numerous 5-star reviews on Letterboxd from preliminary festival screenings.

"Rarely does a film stop me in my tracks the way Jimmy and Stiggs did. I grew up on Sam Raimi and Peter Jackson's low budget over the top splatter fests, and very few filmmakers have ever achieved that level of insanity. Horror fans have not had an experience like this in the theaters in a long time and the spirit, anarchy and fun of the movie represents everything I want to bring to the masses in theaters," said The Horror Section Founder and Chief Creative Officer Eli Roth. "Joe has made an instant classic, all shot on 16mm film, with entirely practical effects. He shot this film in 100 shooting days over the course of four years and the film delivers on all levels. He's an incredible talent that fans have been following for years and Jimmy and Stiggs will be his breakout moment. You cannot believe what they do in this movie, it's absolutely batshit crazy."

"It's been a long, messy, goopy, explosive and backbreaking endeavor to get this handmade piece of exploitation to the finish line, and I can't wait to melt brains and sear eyeballs nationwide with this 16mm, drug fueled alien psychedelic splatter fest, the way it was meant to be seen, on a big screen, with a packed audience." added Joe Begos.

The Horror Section was launched by Roth in partnership with Media Capital Technologies (MCT), a specialty finance company focused on strategic investments in premium content. The company is making a significant investment in Lionsgate's film slate over a multi-year period. MCT has provided co-financing for Saw X, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Flight Risk, and numerous other films. Upcoming titles include Ballerina, The Long Walk, and Good Fortune.

"Eli is a visionary with a track record for identifying emerging filmmakers like Jon Watts, Damien Chazelle, Ti West, and Beck and Woods," said MCT Chairman Christopher Woodrow. "We are excited for the theatrical experience Eli and Joe will create for horror fans this summer with Jimmy and Stiggs."

Known for his bold, visceral storytelling and dedication to practical effects, director Joe Begos is one of modern horror's most electrifying voices. His previous films include Bliss, the cult-favorite vampire thriller; VFW, an adrenaline-fueled action-horror hybrid; and Christmas Bloody Christmas, a holiday slasher spectacle. Begos' signature style-relentless, unfiltered, and deeply rooted in genre tradition-makes him the perfect filmmaker to launch The Horror Section's first wave of original content. Begos is managed by Theo Vieljeux of Dissident and represented by attorney Wayne Alexander of Alexander, Lawrence, Frumes & Labowitz.

The Horror Section's partnership with Iconic Events, the theatrical distributor behind Terrifier 3, signals a commitment to ensuring horror remains a vital presence in theaters. Jimmy and Stiggs will be the first of many films under this new banner, pushing the boundaries of independent horror.

As Roth builds The Horror Section into a powerhouse for original horror IP, Jimmy and Stiggs sets the tone for a slate of daring, blood-soaked, theatrical projects. Jimmy and Stiggs slashes its way into theaters August 15th, 2025.

