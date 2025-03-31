Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results For The 2024 Transition Period (As Of December 31, 2024 And The Eight Months Then Ended) And Provides Corporate Update

Recent Operational Highlights:



Black Widow selected as the sole winner and provider of the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record.

Closed the acquisition of FlightWave Aerospace Systems Corporation. The acquisition officially brings the Edge 130, FlightWave's Blue UAS approved military-grade tri-copter, into Red Cat's Family of Systems.

Partnered with Palantir to integrate Visual Navigation software (VNav) into Red Cat's Black Widow drones. This collaboration will transform autonomous sUAS operations for modern warfare by utilizing Palantir's Visual Navigation in GPS denied environments.

Partnered with Palantir to deploy Warp Speed, Palantir's manufacturing OS. This collaboration will transform our supply and manufacturing operations with Palantir's AI enabled monitoring, process flow enhancement and comprehensive data analysis. Palantir's Warp Speed will optimize Red Cat's production and streamline its supply chain, change management, and quality assurance, ultimately reducing costs and improving margins.

Announced that the Black Widow drone and FlightWave Edge 130 were included on the list of 23 platforms and 14 unique components and capabilities selected as winners of the Blue UAS Refresh. The platforms will undergo National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) verification and cyber security review with the ultimate goal of joining the Blue UAS List.

Introduced our Black WidowTM short-range reconnaissance drone and Edge 130 Tricopter to the Middle East market at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb 17-21 2025.

Will be introducing Black WidowTM and Edge 130 drones to the Latin American market at LAAD 2025 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil in April 2025.

Introduced Black WidowTM to the Asia Pacific Market at the AISSE conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia in January 2025. Expanded our Red Cat Futures Industry Consortium to include Palantir and Palladyne to boost AI capabilities in contested environments, including visual navigation.



2024 Transition Period (as of December 31, 2024 and the eight months then ended) Financial Highlights:



Transition period revenue of $4.9 million

Ended the period with cash and accounts receivable of $9.6 million

Closed an additional $6 million financing since prior quarter end

Guidance of $80-$120 million for calendar year 2025 , which consists of:



$25 million in Non-SRR Black Widow sales



$25 million in Edge 130 sales



$5 million in Fang FPV sales $25 to $65 million in SRR-related Black Widow sales

“Red Cat's partnerships and global expansion strategy is already yielding strong results. Over the past few months, we've introduced the Black Widow and Edge 130 drones to key international markets, including the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and soon Latin America,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO.“This momentum underscores growing global interest in our Family of Systems. The ongoing development of Black Widow for the U.S. Army's SRR Program of Record, bolstered by AI partners like Palantir and Palladyne, we're not only meeting immediate defense needs-we're ensuring our warfighters and allies are well equipped for rapidly-evolving battlefield.”

“Our financial position remains solid as we scale to meet increased demand,” added Thompson.“With over $9 million in cash and receivables and the recently secured debt financing of $15 million, we've significantly strengthened our capital position heading into a pivotal year. This infusion of non-dilutive capital allows us to aggressively scale production, and meet accelerating demand tied to the U.S. Army's SRR program and international opportunities. Combined with our strong cash balance and operational discipline, we are confident in our ability to support 2025 revenue guidance and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a leading-edge Family of Systems. This includes the flagship Black WidowTM, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHONTM, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANGTM, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at

