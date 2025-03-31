Revolution Medicines To Participate In April 2025 Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company's chief executive officer and chairman, will participate in in two upcoming investor conferences.

Needham 24 th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Monday, April 7 at 2:15 p.m. ET



Stifel 2025 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum Fireside Chat: Wednesday, April 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET

To listen to a live webcast of any of these events, or access archived webcasts, please visit: . Following the live webcasts, replays will be available on the company's website for at least 14 days.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company's R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company's RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; and zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. The company anticipates that RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, will be its next RAS(ON) inhibitor to enter clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company's pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

