NACD Now Accepting Nominations For The 2025 NACD Directorship 100TM Awards, Honoring The Most Influential Leaders In The Corporate Governance Profession

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is now accepting nominations for the highly anticipated 2025 NACD Directorship 100TM Awards , which honor the most influential leaders in corporate governance.

The awards include the B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award, which celebrates those who have demonstrated outstanding service in corporate governance and made meaningful contributions to their communities. The 2024 honorees were Maggie Wilderotter and Michael A. Daniels.

Nominations officially open on March 31, 2025, and will be accepted through June 30, 2025. For more than 15 years, the NACD Directorship 100TM Awards have spotlighted individuals whose leadership has transformed corporate governance, strengthened oversight, and fostered trust in organizations across industries.

"At NACD, we are honored to recognize the visionaries who set the gold standard for board leadership," said Peter Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "These distinguished individuals exemplify the highest levels of integrity, oversight and strategic foresight - driving stronger governance, elevating board effectiveness and ensuring long-term success for their organizations and stakeholders."

NACD Directorship 100TM Awards Nomination Criteria and Process

Nominations are open to corporate directors, governance professionals and boardroom influencers who have made meaningful contributions to the corporate governance profession in six categories .

Eligible nominees will be evaluated based on these criteria:



Commitment to governance excellence – Demonstrating integrity, sound judgment and forward-thinking leadership in board oversight Significant impact on the boardroom – Driving innovation and responsible corporate stewardship

Additional details on the nomination process and eligibility, past honorees and award categories is available on the NACD Directorship 100TM Awards website.

Recognition and Awards Gala

Honorees will be featured in NACD Directorship ® magazine and celebrated at the 2025 NACD Directorship 100TM Awards Gala, an exclusive event bringing together the most esteemed leaders in corporate governance. The Gala will take place on December 11, 2025, in New York City at Cipriani 25 Broadway, offering an evening of networking and recognition among the nation's most respected directors and governance experts.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors® (NACD®) is the leading member organization for corporate directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network and maximize their potential. For more than 47 years, NACD has helped boards and the business community elevate their performance and create long-term value. Our leadership continues to raise standards of excellence and advance board effectiveness at thousands of member companies.

NACD's value insights, professional development events and resources, such as the NACD Directors SummitTM and the NACD Directorship Certification® program, support boards in navigating complex challenges. With a growing network of more than 24,000 members across more than 20 Chapters, boards are better equipped to make well-informed decisions on the critical, strategic issues facing their businesses today. Learn more at

Media Contact

Shannon Bernauer

[email protected]

571-367-3688

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors

