Degree Wellness® Celebrates Awarding 100Th Franchise Territory

Jacksonville, FL, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degree Wellness, the premier self-care experience, has awarded its 100th franchise territory. The female-founded and led brand achieved this milestone just six months after beginning to franchise, reflecting its differentiated value proposition and growing demand for boutique wellness.

“This is an exciting time for Degree Wellness and all of us who care about providing innovative, yet accessible self-care solutions,” said Amanda Watts Lightcap, President of Degree Wellness.“It's an honor to lead a brand that makes a real difference in people's lives. When I started this journey, the goal was to create an unintimidating wellness destination where people like me felt comfortable. And now as a busy mom of two, the need for a third place like Degree Wellness is as important to me as ever. Even as we achieve this milestone of 100 locations, I believe we're just getting started.”

Unlike clinical-style concepts with a complicated menu or single-offering brands, Degree Wellness offers a self-care environment that is comprehensive, but not complex. From cryotherapy to infrared sauna, cold plunge to red light, contrast therapy to IV vitamin drips, and more, Degree Wellness is the trusted source to enhance your mental and physical health. And it offers these science-backed services all in a luxurious, convenient setting.“Our mantra is that self-care isn't selfish,” said Jill Villejoin, VP of Marketing for Degree Wellness.“But that doesn't mean that taking care of yourself should be a chore, either.”

“Having recently visited our flagship studio, I love the privacy and how well-organized everything is. I was able to knock out five Degree Wellness services in just an hour,” said Drew Brees, Franworth's Executive Chairman and future NFL Hall of Famer.“Degree Wellness offers treatments that are incredibly beneficial for my overall health, and I'm thrilled to be part of making these services accessible to more people as we expand across the country.”

Behind the scenes, Franworth has played a key role in supporting Degree Wellness through its growth. From building the franchise infrastructure and managing back-office support to being a trusted partner on everything from onboarding to membership pricing to marketing strategies, Franworth's full-service platform has helped the brand scale quickly-without sacrificing quality or consistency.

“We've built the right systems to help Degree Wellness franchisees get open and deliver meaningful client experiences,” said Paul Blavin, CEO of Franworth.“Franworth exists to empower exceptional people to own and operate a Beloved Business. That includes supporting responsible franchising and working to create brighter futures by consistently delighting everyone involved-from our franchisees to the guests who walk through the doors of Degree Wellness.”

The combination of Franworth's experience in building scalable franchise systems, the technology-centric approach of Degree Wellness, and the partnership with Franchise FastLane has created a powerhouse trio poised to continue bringing innovative self-care solutions to communities across America.

About Degree Wellness®

Degree Wellness® is the premier self-care experience. We are on a mission to empower people to feel, look, and be their best selves. By providing innovative self-care solutions that leverage heat, cold, light and advanced nutrients to enhance physical and mental health, we are helping communities everywhere live happier, healthier lives. For more information, visit degreewellness.com/franchise .

About Franworth®

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Franworth empowers exceptional people to own and operate a Beloved Business. The Franworth team is committed to creating brighter futures by consistently delighting our teammates, customers, and the communities we serve. Franworth's portfolio of Beloved Brands includes MilkShake Factory®, sugaringLA®, MosquitoNix®, HealthSource America's Chiropractor®, and Degree Wellness®. For more information, visit .

